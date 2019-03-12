Luz Saúde : Hospital da Luz Sponsors Benfica-Belenenses SAD

Hospital da Luz Sponsors Benfica-Belenenses SAD

12-03-19

Hospital da Luz, official medical services provider of Sport Lisboa e Benfica, was the official sponsor of the match between the 'reds' and Belenenses SAD, in the 25th round of Liga NOS, which took place on March 11, at Estádio da Luz.

The match ended in a tie of 2-2, with goals by Jonas (55 minutes) and Samaris (63 minutes) for Benfica, and Diogo Viana (68 minutes) and Kikas (71 minutes), for Belenenses SAD.

In the stands, 52.158 viewers attended the match, among them 250 collaborators from Hospital da Luz, whose services work more closely in partnership with Sport Lisboa e Benfica.

On that day of official sponsorship, Hospital da Luz marked its presence with several marketing actions in the stadium before the match and during the interval, with highlight for Hospital da Luz app.

The 22 children accompanying the teams in the field wore Hospital da Luz medical coats and, during the interval, scarves were distributed alluding to the partnership between the hospital and the club, under the slogan 'Healthy to Win' (Saúde para vencer). Also during the interval, in an interview exhibited in the stadium, Pedro Patrício, executive director of Hospital da Luz Lisboa, highlighted the work of Grupo Luz Saúde units in the scope of the partnership with Benfica.

And he also talked about the expansion of the hospital, emphasizing the role of all professionals directly involved in the following-up of the 'red' athletes and the special conditions that the football club members benefit from in Hospital da Luz network. At the end of the match, it was also Pedro Patrício who handed the 'red' André Almeida the Hospital da Luz Award for the Best Player.

Photo: Isabel Cutileiro/SL Benfica.