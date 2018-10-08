Log in
LUZ SAÚDE (LUZ)
Luz Saúde : Hospital da Luz Vila Real Architectural Project Distinguished

10/08/2018

Hospital da Luz Vila Real Architectural Project Distinguished

08-10-18

The architectural renovation of the building of Hospital da Luz Vila Real - former Hotel Tocaio, in the centre of the city - was distinguished with an award Prémios SIL Imobiliário 2018. The project, developed by the Portuguese atelier Openbook Architecture, was considered the best urban rehabilitation enterprise in the category of commerce and services, by unanimous decision of the jury.

The awards Prémios SIL (Salão Imobiliário de Lisboa - Lisbon Real Estate Salon) are promoted in partnership with Fundação AIP (Associação Industrial Portuguesa - Portuguese Industrial Association). The award was delivered on October 3, during a ceremony at Feira Internacional de Lisboa.

Disclaimer

Luz Saúde SA published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 12:07:12 UTC
Chart LUZ SAÚDE
Duration : Period :
Luz Saúde Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUZ SAÚDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Isabel Maria Pereira Aníbal Vaz Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jorge Manuel Baptista Magalhães Correia Chairman
João Paulo da Cunha Leite de Abreu Novais Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Vieira Head-Information Systems & Technologies
Cristina Mesquita Head-Clinical Operations Design & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUZ SAÚDE81.97%617
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION8.51%80 091
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)58.21%48 090
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE1.57%31 740
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS6.01%17 231
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS4.91%14 122
