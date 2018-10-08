Luz Saúde : Hospital da Luz Vila Real Architectural Project Distinguished

Hospital da Luz Vila Real Architectural Project Distinguished

The architectural renovation of the building of Hospital da Luz Vila Real - former Hotel Tocaio, in the centre of the city - was distinguished with an award Prémios SIL Imobiliário 2018. The project, developed by the Portuguese atelier Openbook Architecture, was considered the best urban rehabilitation enterprise in the category of commerce and services, by unanimous decision of the jury.

The awards Prémios SIL (Salão Imobiliário de Lisboa - Lisbon Real Estate Salon) are promoted in partnership with Fundação AIP (Associação Industrial Portuguesa - Portuguese Industrial Association). The award was delivered on October 3, during a ceremony at Feira Internacional de Lisboa.