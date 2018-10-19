Log in
LUZ SAÚDE
Luz Saúde : Hospital da Luz and HBA Clinical Cases in World Orthopaedics Congress

10/19/2018 | 07:03pm CEST

Hospital da Luz and HBA Clinical Cases in World Orthopaedics Congress

19-10-18

André Barros and Luís Pires (in the photo above), orthopaedists at the Hospital da Luz units in Lisboa, Amadora and Oeiras, presented two original works at the world congress of the International Society of Orthopaedic Surgery and Traumatology (SICOT), which took place in Montréal (Canada), between 10 and 13 October. The papers were based on Hospital da Luz and Hospital Beatriz Ângelo clinical cases.

The 39th SICOT Congress, the oldest and more representative world organization in this clinical area, counted with the participation of specialists from over 100 countries. One of the papers presented by Hospital da Luz orthopaedists had for topic the radiologic parameters of evaluation in shoulder arthroplasty (including its relation to clinical results in fractures) and the second paper compared the innovating technique of superior capsule reconstruction with arthroscopic partial repairs in irreparable lesion of rotator cuff (shoulder tendon). They also presented a communication on then treatment of SLAP lesion in sportspeople.

André Barros is orthopaedist at Hospital da Luz Lisboa, Oeiras and Amadora, practicing in the areas of shoulder and elbow surgery, degenerative pathology, sports traumatology and general traumatology. Luís Pires is orthopaedist at Hospital da Luz Lisboa, specialized in shoulder pathology, sports medicine and sports traumatology.

The Shoulder and Elbow Surgery Group from Hospital da Luz has large experience in the treatment of shoulder and elbow lesions, being pioneer in the use of arthroscopic surgical techniques (minimally invasive), for over 10 years.

Disclaimer

Luz Saúde SA published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 17:02:01 UTC
