Luz Saúde : Hospital da Luz is “Receptive Company” for People with Asperger Syndrome

03/27/2019 | 04:50pm EDT

Hospital da Luz is 'Receptive Company' for People with Asperger Syndrome

27-03-19

Hospital da Luz Lisboa integrates the Receptive Companies network, a project by the Portuguese Association of Asperger Syndrome (APSA), viewing the inclusion in professional environment of adults and young adults suffering from this disease. The participation of Hospital da Luz in this initiative was formalized last February 28, in the ceremony of inauguration of a panel with all the names of adherent entities, in the association's headquarters.

Besides Hospital da Luz, the Receptive Network is integrated by companies such as Accenture, Ciência Viva, Fujitsu, Jerónimo Martins, REN and Sonae Sierra. They all provide or have already provided experiences in work context to about 35 young adults/adults with Asperger syndrome, participating in the Employability Program Casa Grande from APSA, in Lisbon.

'This path set out by APSA is only possible thanks to these entities, that believed in it and accepted to give an opportunity to people with unique capacities and competences, managing to look further ahead', highlighted the APSA president, during the ceremony, that counted with the presence of the Secretary of State for the Inclusion of People with Disabilities, Ana Sofia Antunes, and representatives of the National Institute for Rehabilitation (INR) and the Institute of Employment and Professional Education (IEFP).

In Portugal, are estimated over 40 thousand people (mostly male) with Asperger syndrome, a disorder of the autism spectrum that has no cure, but where patients can develop an extraordinary potential if correctly followed-up and integrated in society. APSA is a non-profitable Private Institution of Social Solidarity created in 2003 by a group of parents. Since then, it supports and guides people with this disease and respective families, all over the country. In Lisbon, it develops the project Casa Grande, destined to young adults, who can now benefit from this Receptive Company network.

In the photo above, Pedro Lima (Luz Saúde director of Logistics and Operational Support), António Hilário David (APSA executive director) and Pedro Líbano Monteiro (Hospital da Luz Lisboa executive manager), in the ceremony of formalization of Receptive Company.

Disclaimer

Luz Saúde SA published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 20:49:10 UTC
