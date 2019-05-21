Log in
Luz Saúde

LUZ SAÚDE

(LUZ)
News 
News

Luz Saúde : Jorge Gonçalves Team Performs First Brain Tumour Removal by Neuronavigation

05/21/2019 | 10:48am EDT

Jorge Gonçalves Team Performs First Brain Tumour Removal by Neuronavigation

21-05-19

The state-of-the-art equipment of neuronavigation now available at Hospital da Luz Coimbra allowed the team led by neurosurgeon Jorge Gonçalves to perform, for the first time in a private hospital in the central region of the country, the removal of an intracranial tumour supported by that technology.

Recently performed, this neurosurgery allowed the removal of a tumour in sella turcica (hypophysis macroadenoma) with optic nerve compression, by microsurgical approach through the nose guided by neuronavigation. 'Using cranioencephalic magnetic resonance or CT images, combined with the acquisition of external points of reference on the head and face with laser pointer, the surgeon can continually and with inframillimetric precision locate the brain lesions and the major surrounding structures', explains Jorge Gonçalves.

This neuronavigation equipment allows the surgeon to better plan the strategy for the surgical approach, with higher safety and precision, not harming the noble structures of the brain. Being a neuronavigation equipment with O-arm, it also enables to obtain images in the operating room, which is a major gain in spine surgery.

In the photo above, the team that made the first neurosurgery at Hospital da Luz Coimbra: Tiago Correia, Gonçalo Marques, João Fonseca, Isabel Melo, Jorge Gonçalves, Gonçalo Guerreiro and Óscar Pereira.

Disclaimer

Luz Saúde SA published this content on 21 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2019 14:47:10 UTC
