Luz Saúde

LUZ SAÚDE (LUZ)
Luz Saúde : More Babies were Born in Luz Saúde Maternities in 2018

01/16/2019 | 05:59am EST

More Babies were Born in Luz Saúde Maternities in 2018

16-01-19

In 2018, 6.261 babies were born in maternities of Grupo Luz Saúde units, more 320 than in 2017.

The maternity units registering most births are Hospital da Luz Lisboa, with 2.518 babies (more 143 than in the previous year), and Hospital Beatriz Ângelo, in Loures (integrating the National Health Service and run by Luz Saúde in a public/private partnership), with 2.839 babies (more 141).

This increase in the number of births was also observed in other maternities - namely, Hospital da Luz Póvoa de Varzim, with 341 babies (more 8 than in 2017), Hospital da Luz Arrábida, with 304 (more 16), Hospital da Luz Guimarães, with 146 (more 38) and Hospital da Luz Aveiro, with 109 (more 23). Finally, in the maternity from Hospital da Luz Vila Real, opened in November 2018, four babies were born.

Disclaimer

Luz Saúde SA published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 10:58:05 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Isabel Maria Pereira Aníbal Vaz Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jorge Manuel Baptista Magalhães Correia Chairman
João Paulo da Cunha Leite de Abreu Novais Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Vieira Head-Information Systems & Technologies
Cristina Mesquita Head-Clinical Operations Design & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUZ SAÚDE83.61%0
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-0.27%84 498
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)5.66%44 486
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE6.00%20 780
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS4.97%13 233
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES8.98%11 589
