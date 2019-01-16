Luz Saúde : More Babies were Born in Luz Saúde Maternities in 2018

More Babies were Born in Luz Saúde Maternities in 2018

In 2018, 6.261 babies were born in maternities of Grupo Luz Saúde units, more 320 than in 2017.

The maternity units registering most births are Hospital da Luz Lisboa, with 2.518 babies (more 143 than in the previous year), and Hospital Beatriz Ângelo, in Loures (integrating the National Health Service and run by Luz Saúde in a public/private partnership), with 2.839 babies (more 141).

This increase in the number of births was also observed in other maternities - namely, Hospital da Luz Póvoa de Varzim, with 341 babies (more 8 than in 2017), Hospital da Luz Arrábida, with 304 (more 16), Hospital da Luz Guimarães, with 146 (more 38) and Hospital da Luz Aveiro, with 109 (more 23). Finally, in the maternity from Hospital da Luz Vila Real, opened in November 2018, four babies were born.