Luz Saúde : Raquel Gil-Gouveia’s Communication Distinguished in Migraine Trust Congress

Raquel Gil-Gouveia's Communication Distinguished in Migraine Trust Congress

02-10-18

The alterations caused by migraine on cognitive functions were the theme of the communication presented by Raquel Gil-Gouveia, coordinator of the Headache Centre from Hospital da Luz Lisboa, in the Migraine Trust International Symposium, which took place in London, from 6 to 9 September. The neurologist's intervention was distinguished by the congress organization.

The congress of Migraine Trust - a non-profit patient organization, founded in 1965, with the purpose of developing research on cephalea and improving the quality of life of patients - is the oldest specialized meeting in the area, taking place biannually. This 17th congress gathered in London about 800 physicians, researchers and other health professionals, presenting the most recent discoveries on cephalea, treatments and prevention.

In her communication - entitled 'Cognitive Features of Migraine' -, Raquel Gil-Gouveia presented data on cognitive alterations occurring during migraine crises, namely its frequency, type of cognitive function affected and its clinical impact.