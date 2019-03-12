Log in
News

Luz Saúde : Rosário Vieira Integrates Organization of National and European Congresses of Nuclear Medicine

03/12/2019 | 01:23pm EDT

Rosário Vieira Integrates Organization of National and European Congresses of Nuclear Medicine

12-03-19

Rosário Vieira, coordinator of the Department of Molecular Medicine from Hospital da Luz Lisboa, will be the reviewer of the scientific papers for the 32nd European Congress of Nuclear Medicine, which will take place in Barcelona, between 12 and 16 October this year.

Organized by the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM), this annual congress is a meeting of reference at world level, for professionals working in the area.

Rosário Vieira also integrates the scientific commission of the 27th National Congress of the speciality, which will take place in November, in Oporto, promoted by the Portuguese Society of Nuclear Medicine.

This specialist will also be in charge of the program elaboration and the selection of speakers and of papers to be presented.

Disclaimer

Luz Saúde SA published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 17:22:00 UTC
