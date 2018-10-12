Log in
Luz Saúde

LUZ SAÚDE (LUZ)
News 
News

Luz Saúde : Rosado Pinto Presents Portuguese Strategy for Respiratory Diseases in Helsinki

10/12/2018 | 07:08pm CEST

Rosado Pinto Presents Portuguese Strategy for Respiratory Diseases in Helsinki

12-10-18

José Rosado Pinto, coordinator of the Immunoallergology Service from Hospital da Luz Lisboa and national coordinator of GARD - Global Alliance Against Respiratory Diseases -, participated in the general assembly of this organization, which took place in September, in Helsinki.

GARD is an alliance of national and international entities in the area of respiratory disease, counting with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO). In this general assembly in Helsinki, participated 110 delegates from 38 countries in five continents. In his communication, Rosado Pinto explained the Portuguese strategy against respiratory diseases, to be implemented until 2020.

Disclaimer

Luz Saúde SA published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 17:07:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Isabel Maria Pereira Aníbal Vaz Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jorge Manuel Baptista Magalhães Correia Chairman
João Paulo da Cunha Leite de Abreu Novais Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Vieira Head-Information Systems & Technologies
Cristina Mesquita Head-Clinical Operations Design & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUZ SAÚDE81.97%615
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION0.95%74 512
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)50.76%45 827
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE-3.14%30 457
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS5.48%17 145
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS1.98%13 727
