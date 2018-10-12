Luz Saúde : Rosado Pinto Presents Portuguese Strategy for Respiratory Diseases in Helsinki

Rosado Pinto Presents Portuguese Strategy for Respiratory Diseases in Helsinki

José Rosado Pinto, coordinator of the Immunoallergology Service from Hospital da Luz Lisboa and national coordinator of GARD - Global Alliance Against Respiratory Diseases -, participated in the general assembly of this organization, which took place in September, in Helsinki.

GARD is an alliance of national and international entities in the area of respiratory disease, counting with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO). In this general assembly in Helsinki, participated 110 delegates from 38 countries in five continents. In his communication, Rosado Pinto explained the Portuguese strategy against respiratory diseases, to be implemented until 2020.