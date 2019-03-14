Log in
Luz Saúde

LUZ SAÚDE

(LUZ)
My previous session
News 
News

Luz Saúde : Screening Identifies Children with Speech Disorders

03/14/2019

Screening Identifies Children with Speech Disorders

14-03-19

All the children examined in the free screening offered by Hospital da Luz Setúbal on March 6, the European Day of Speech and Language Therapy, revealed some kind of speech or language disorder, considered pathologic for that age. The majority of the children (70%) were between 3 to 6 years old and were boys.

Among the 15 children screened, 29% presented difficulties in voiced phonemes (indicating the actual or previous existence of an alteration in hearing discrimination), and were referred to otorhinolaryngology consultation. And about 50% presented more serious speech alterations, relatively to normality, and were sent to speech therapy consultation.

Speech and language alterations are the most frequent development disorders in pre-school aged children (affecting around 5-10%). The development of language occurs spontaneously and phased, with differences in the speed and style of acquisition, but it is a myth that children will naturally learn to speak correctly with age.

The truth is that the acquisition of language and speech sounds has an adequate timing, after what specialized help is necessary to avoid a developmental delay, as explains Nuno Silva, speech therapist from Hospital da Luz Setúbal.

For instance: 'If a three-year-old child does not utter the 'r' in words like 'rato' or 'rolha', this is considered pathological for that age; the same does not happen if a child of four and a half years does not utter that letter in words such as 'pera' or 'morango'. It's the same letter, but the articulatory point is completely different'.

Warning signs

Therefore, it is important 'that parents are alert to certain warning signs', that should lead them to consider the help of a speech therapist, as stresses Nuno Silva.

For instance:

  • The child produces few sounds and gestures (like 'pointing', between 7-12 months);
  • Does not understand what other say (7-12 months);
  • Produces few words (12-18 months);
  • The child's productions are hard to understand (18 months-2 years);
  • Does not combine words to form sentences (18 months- 3 years);
  • Presents difficulty playing and talking to other children (2-3 years);
  • Skips and/or swaps sounds in words;
  • Presents blocking, repetition and prolongation of sounds, syllables or words;
  • Has hoarse or nasalized voice or breaths predominantly through the mouth;
  • Presents difficulties in chewing/deglutition of food or at reading and writing level

Disclaimer

Managers
NameTitle
Isabel Maria Pereira Aníbal Vaz Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jorge Manuel Baptista Magalhães Correia Chairman
João Paulo da Cunha Leite de Abreu Novais Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Vieira Head-Information Systems & Technologies
Cristina Mesquita Head-Clinical Operations Design & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUZ SAÚDE83.61%0
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-13.66%70 886
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)5.12%44 126
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE23.13%23 709
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS22.61%14 929
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES13.84%11 901
