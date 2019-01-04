Luz Saúde : Vasco Mascarenhas Presides the ESSR Congress in Lisbon

Vasco Mascarenhas Presides the ESSR Congress in Lisbon

The major European gathering of specialists in musculoskeletal imaging will take place in Lisbon, from 26 to 29 June 2019, and will be presided by Vasco Mascarenhas, radiologist and coordinator of the Unit of Musculoskeletal Imaging from Hospital da Luz Lisboa. The ESSR annual congress (European Society of Musculoskeletal Radiology) will be hold at Centro de Congressos de Lisboa.

The scientific program of ESSR 2019 - under the motto 'Hip and Advanced Musculoskeletal Imaging' - includes themes related with the latest advances in musculoskeletal imaging, exploring the most recent innovations, with particular emphasis on hip and pelvis joint. The topic of Artificial Intelligence and its implications and impact on radiology will also be approached. With parallel sessions taking place, there will be several practical workshops available for participants, concerning the training needs of radiologists.

Enrolment and further information here

