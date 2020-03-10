LVGEM China Real Estate Investment : COMPLETION OF THE EXCHANGE OFFER AND THE ISSUE OF THE NEW NOTES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(HKSE Stock Code: 95)

COMPLETION OF THE EXCHANGE OFFER

AND

THE ISSUE OF THE NEW NOTES

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 20 February 2020, 25 February 2020,

3 March 2020 and 4 March 2020 (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein have the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Announcements.

The Board is pleased to announce that on 10 March 2020, all conditions precedent to the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance have been fulfilled, and the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance have been completed. The New Notes issued comprised US$222,610,000 of New Notes in the Concurrent New Money Issuance and US$227,390,000 of New Notes pursuant to the Exchange Offer, for an aggregate principal amount of US$450,000,000 of the New Notes. Existing Notes in aggregate principal amount of US$227,390,000, representing approximately 56.85% of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Existing Notes, that has