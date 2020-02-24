Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Connect  >  LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Company Limited    0095   KYG5727E1035

LVGEM (CHINA) REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COM

(0095)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LVGEM China Real Estate Investment : MINIMUM YIELD OF THE NEW NOTES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 06:49pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or with any securities regulatory authority of any state of the United States or other jurisdiction. The securities are being offered and sold outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. No public offering of the securities will be made in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such an offering is restricted or prohibited. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the Company and will contain detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements. The Company does not intend to register any part of the offering in the United States.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(HKSE Stock Code: 95)

MINIMUM YIELD OF THE NEW NOTES

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 20 February 2020 (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms in this announcement will have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement.

The Company is pleased to announce that the New Notes will bear the minimum yield of 11.50 per cent. per annum.

The Company will make a further announcement in respect to the actual yield and interest rate of the New Notes and the results of the Exchange Offer in due course.

Shareholders, holders of the Existing Notes and potential investors should note that completion of the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance remains subject to the fulfillment or waiver of the conditions precedent to the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance as set forth in the Exchange Offer Memorandum and summarized in the Announcement. No assurance can be given that the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New

- 1 -

Money Issuance will be completed and the Company reserves the right to amend, withdraw or terminate the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance with or without conditions.

The Company may, at its sole discretion, amend or waive certain of the conditions precedent to the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance. As the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance may or may not proceed, shareholders, holders of the Existing Notes and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company or the Existing Notes.

The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

The Exchange Offer Memorandum and all other documents related to the Exchange Offer are available on the Exchange Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/lvgem

IMPORTANT NOTICE - THE EXCHANGE OFFER IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO INVESTORS WHO ARE NOT U.S. PERSONS (WITHIN THE MEANING OF REGULATION S) AND ARE OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES. U.S. PERSONS (AS DEFINED UNDER REGULATION S), PERSONS ACTING FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF U.S. PERSONS AND PERSONS LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES ARE NOT PERMITTED TO TENDER THE EXISTING NOTES IN THE EXCHANGE OFFER.

By Order of the Board

LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Company Limited

HUANG Jingshu

Chairman

Hong Kong, 25 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Ms. HUANG Jingshu (Chairman), Mr. TANG Shouchun (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. YE Xingan, Mr. HUANG Hao Yuan and Mr. SIU Chi Hung; the non-executive director of the Company is Ms. LI Lihong; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Jing, Ms. HU Gin Ing and Mr. MO Fan.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Company Limited published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 23:48:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LVGEM (CHINA) REAL ESTATE
06:49pLVGEM CHINA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Minimum yield of the new notes
PU
02/19(1) EXCHANGE OFFER FOR THE OUTSTANDI : XS1643556670/Common Code: 164355667); AND..
PU
01/30LVGEM CHINA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Next Day Disclosure Return - Changes in iss..
PU
2019LVGEM CHINA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Clarification announcement - appointment of..
PU
2019LVGEM CHINA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Next Day Disclosure Return - Changes in iss..
PU
2019LVGEM CHINA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Appointment of company secretary
PU
2019LVGEM CHINA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Next Day Disclosure Return - Changes in iss..
PU
2019LVGEM CHINA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Inside information - subscription of new sh..
PU
2019LVGEM CHINA REAL ESTATE INVE : Changes of executive director, member of executiv..
PU
2019PURE&CRAFTED FESTIVAL PRESENTED BY B : Music. Motorcycles. New Heritage.
AQ
More news
Chart LVGEM (CHINA) REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Shou Chun Tang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jing Shu Huang Chairman
Kin Man Chan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Xin Gan Ye Executive Director
Jing Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVGEM (CHINA) REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED0.00%1 567
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.79%41 861
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-1.28%38 126
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-0.28%32 186
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-0.94%29 292
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.55%27 970
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group