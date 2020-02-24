LVGEM China Real Estate Investment : MINIMUM YIELD OF THE NEW NOTES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(HKSE Stock Code: 95)

MINIMUM YIELD OF THE NEW NOTES

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 20 February 2020 (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms in this announcement will have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement.

The Company is pleased to announce that the New Notes will bear the minimum yield of 11.50 per cent. per annum.

The Company will make a further announcement in respect to the actual yield and interest rate of the New Notes and the results of the Exchange Offer in due course.

Shareholders, holders of the Existing Notes and potential investors should note that completion of the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance remains subject to the fulfillment or waiver of the conditions precedent to the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance as set forth in the Exchange Offer Memorandum and summarized in the Announcement. No assurance can be given that the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New