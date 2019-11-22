Log in
LVGEM (CHINA) REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED    0095

LVGEM (CHINA) REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COM

(0095)
LVGEM China Real Estate Investment : Next Day Disclosure Return - Changes in issued share capital

11/22/2019

For Main Board listed issuers

Next Day Disclosure Return

(Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks)

Name of listed issuer: LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Company Limited

Stock code: 95

Date submitted: 22 November 2019

Section I must be completed by a listed issuer where there has been a change in its issued share capital which is discloseable pursuant to rule 13.25A of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange").

Section II must also be completed by a listed issuer where it has made a repurchase of shares which is discloseable under rule 10.06(4)(a).

Description of securities: Ordinary Shares

I.

Issued shares as a % of

Closing market price

% discount/

No. of shares

existing number of issued

per share of the

Issues of shares

Issue price per share

premium of issue price

shares before relevant

immediately preceding

(Notes 6 and 7)

(Notes 1 and 7)

to market price

share issue

business day

(Note 7)

(Notes 4, 6 and 7)

(Note 5)

Opening balance as at

(Note 2)

4,995,431,524

31 October 2019

(Note 3)

Issue of shares on 22 November

2019 arising from the conversion of

the convertible preference shares

17,826,087

0.36%

HK$2.06

HK$2.64

21.97% (discount)

issued by the Company on 30

(Closing price as at

November 2015

21 November 2019)

Share repurchases

N/A

N/A

Closing balance as at

5,013,257,611

(Note 8)

22 November 2019

1

For Main Board listed issuers

Description of securities: Convertible Preference Shares

I.

No. of

Issued shares as a % of

Closing market price

% discount/

Issues of

existing number of issued

per share of the

Convertible

Issue price per share

premium of issue price

Convertible Preference Shares

shares before relevant

immediately preceding

Preference Shares

(Notes 1 and 7)

to market price

(Notes 6 and 7)

share issue

business day

(Note 7)

(Notes 4, 6 and 7)

(Note 5)

Opening balance as at

(Note 2)

3,496,037,692

31 October 2019

(Note 3)

Conversion of the convertible

preference shares issued by the

Company on 30 November 2015

17,826,087

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Share repurchases

N/A

N/A

Closing balance as at

3,478,211,605

(Note 8)

22 November 2019

2

For Main Board listed issuers

Notes to Section I:

  1. Where shares have been issued at more than one issue price per share, a weighted average issue price per share should be given.
  2. Please insert the closing balance date of the last Next Day Disclosure Return published pursuant to rule 13.25A or Monthly Return pursuant to rule 13.25B, whichever is the later.
  3. Please set out all changes in issued share capital requiring disclosure pursuant to rule 13.25A together with the relevant dates of issue. Each category will need to be disclosed individually with sufficient information to enable the user to identify the relevant category in the listed issuer's Monthly Return. For example, multiple issues of shares as a result of multiple exercises of share options under the same share option scheme or of multiple conversions under the same convertible note must be aggregated and disclosed as one category. However, if the issues resulted from exercises of share options under 2 share option schemes or conversions of 2 convertible notes, these must be disclosed as 2 separate categories.
  4. The percentage change in the number of issued shares of listed issuer is to be calculated by reference to the listed issuer's total number of shares in issue (excluding for such purpose any shares repurchased or redeemed but not yet cancelled) as it was immediately before the earliest relevant event which has not been disclosed in a Monthly Return or Next Day Disclosure Return.
  5. Where trading in the shares of the listed issuer has been suspended, "closing market price per share of the immediately preceding business day" should be construed as "closing market price per share of the business day on which the shares were last traded".
  6. In the context of a repurchase of shares:
    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "repurchases of shares"; and
    • "issued shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share issue" should be construed as "repurchased shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share repurchase".
  8. In the context of a redemption of shares:
    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "redemptions of shares";
    • "issued shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share issue" should be construed as "redeemed shares as a % of existing number of shares beforerelevant share redemption"; and
    • "issue price per share" should be construed as "redemption price per share".
  10. The closing balance date is the date of the last relevant event being disclosed.

3

For Main Board listed issuers

II.

  1. Purchase report

Trading

Number of

Method of purchase

Price per share or highest

securities

Lowest price paid $

Total paid $

date

(Note)

price paid $

purchased

Total

  1. Additional information for issuer whose primary listing is on the Exchange

1.

Number of such securities purchased on the Exchange in the year to date (since ordinary

(a) _____________

resolution)

2.

% of number of shares in issue at time ordinary resolution passed acquired on the Exchange since

____________%

date of resolution

( (a) x 100 )

Number of shares in issue

We hereby confirm that the repurchases set out in A above which were made on the Exchange were made in accordance with the Listing Rules and that there have been no material changes to the particulars contained in the Explanatory Statement dated ___________________ which has been filed with the Exchange. We also confirm that any

purchases set out in A above which were made on another stock exchange were made in accordance with the domestic rules applying to purchases made on that other exchange.

Note to Section II: Please state whether on the Exchange, on another stock exchange (stating the name of the exchange), by private arrangement or by general offer.

Submitted by: HUANG Jingshu

(Name)

Title: Director

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

4

Disclaimer

LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Company Limited published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 10:01:04 UTC
