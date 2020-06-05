LVMH Decides Not to Renegotiate $16.2 Billion Tiffany Deal -Reuters

--French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has decided not to try to negotiate a lower-than-agreed price for its acquisition of Tiffany & Co., Reuters reports, citing unnamed sources.

--LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault had been looking for a way to pressure the U.S. jeweler to lower the all-cash, $135-per-share price the companies agreed to in November, before the coronavirus hit the luxury industry, Reuters reports.

--After considering the legal hurdles involved, the owner of Louis Vuitton has decided not to raise the issue of repricing the deal for now, Reuters reports.

Full story: https://reut.rs/309o5Ly

