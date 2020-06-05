Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

LVMH Decides Not to Renegotiate $16.2 Billion Tiffany Deal -Reuters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 11:10am EDT

--French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has decided not to try to negotiate a lower-than-agreed price for its acquisition of Tiffany & Co., Reuters reports, citing unnamed sources.

--LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault had been looking for a way to pressure the U.S. jeweler to lower the all-cash, $135-per-share price the companies agreed to in November, before the coronavirus hit the luxury industry, Reuters reports.

--After considering the legal hurdles involved, the owner of Louis Vuitton has decided not to raise the issue of repricing the deal for now, Reuters reports.

Full story: https://reut.rs/309o5Ly

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE 2.36% 406.4 Real-time Quote.-12.96%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE 3.38% 403.25 Real-time Quote.-5.83%
TIFFANY & CO. 7.63% 123.275 Delayed Quote.-14.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS
11:10aLVMH Decides Not to Renegotiate $16.2 Billion Tiffany Deal -Reuters
DJ
10:51aLVMH backs down on renegotiating Tiffany deal, sources say
RE
09:19aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : backs down on renegotiating Tiffany deal - so..
RE
02:47aLVMH Rethinks Deal Made For Tiffany -- WSJ
DJ
06/04'How it's going ...' Goldman executive's email on racial inequality in Americ..
RE
06/04Consumer Cos Down As Retailers Give Back Some Gains, Airline Bounce -- Consum..
DJ
06/04LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : propels Arnault scion to head up Tag Heuer wa..
RE
06/04LVMH Reviews Tiffany Deal Amid Coronavirus, Riots -- Update
DJ
06/04LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Appoints Frederic Arnault as CEO of TAG Heuer
DJ
06/04GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: LVMH buyer’s remorse, Amazon faces lawsuit
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 48 039 M 54 353 M 54 353 M
Net income 2020 5 438 M 6 152 M 6 152 M
Net Debt 2020 18 675 M 21 130 M 21 130 M
P/E ratio 2020 36,9x
Yield 2020 1,32%
Capitalization 196 B 223 B 222 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,48x
Nbr of Employees 147 715
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 391,37 €
Last Close Price 390,05 €
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target 0,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Delphine Arnault-Gancia Director
Antoine Arnault Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-5.83%222 530
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.37.01%41 381
VF CORPORATION-35.69%24 922
MONCLER S.P.A.-13.70%9 896
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED16.92%8 870
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION-27.56%6 170
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group