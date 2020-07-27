LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : 1st Half Net Profit, Revenue Plunged Due to Coronavirus

By Olivia Bugault



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE said Monday that net profit and revenue fell significantly in the first half due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that it hopes activities will gradually recover in the second half of the year.

The world's largest luxury-goods company said its first-half net profit was 522 million euros ($608.3 million), down 84% from EUR3.27 billion the previous year.

However, the profitability of Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Moet Hennessy "remained at a high level," LVMH added.

The company posted revenue for the first half of EUR18.39 billion, down 27% from EUR25.08 billion for the same period the prior year. In the second quarter, revenue was down 38% organically, LVMH said.

"After a second quarter severely affected by the crisis, we can hope that the recovery will materialize gradually in the second half," LVMH said. It said the company still cannot provide a guidance for the full year without knowing when activities will return to normal in the countries where it operates.

LVMH added that the closing date of the planned acquisition with Tiffany & Co will depends on when it receives the necessary regulatory approvals.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com