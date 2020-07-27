Log in
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : 1st Half Net Profit, Revenue Plunged Due to Coronavirus

07/27/2020

By Olivia Bugault

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE said Monday that net profit and revenue fell significantly in the first half due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that it hopes activities will gradually recover in the second half of the year.

The world's largest luxury-goods company said its first-half net profit was 522 million euros ($608.3 million), down 84% from EUR3.27 billion the previous year.

However, the profitability of Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Moet Hennessy "remained at a high level," LVMH added.

The company posted revenue for the first half of EUR18.39 billion, down 27% from EUR25.08 billion for the same period the prior year. In the second quarter, revenue was down 38% organically, LVMH said.

"After a second quarter severely affected by the crisis, we can hope that the recovery will materialize gradually in the second half," LVMH said. It said the company still cannot provide a guidance for the full year without knowing when activities will return to normal in the countries where it operates.

LVMH added that the closing date of the planned acquisition with Tiffany & Co will depends on when it receives the necessary regulatory approvals.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE 0.75% 378 Real-time Quote.-17.86%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE 0.58% 401.4 Real-time Quote.-3.65%
Financials
Sales 2020 46 784 M 55 087 M 55 087 M
Net income 2020 5 188 M 6 109 M 6 109 M
Net Debt 2020 18 783 M 22 117 M 22 117 M
P/E ratio 2020 39,4x
Yield 2020 1,24%
Capitalization 201 B 234 B 237 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,70x
Nbr of Employees 147 715
Free-Float 52,2%
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-3.65%233 784
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.38.78%41 862
VF CORPORATION-39.90%23 335
MONCLER S.P.A.-16.10%9 880
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED7.92%7 913
COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY-19.74%5 317
