LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : 2020 First Half Results

FIRST2020HALF RESULTS JULY 27, 2020 Louis Vuitton DISCLAIMER 2 This document may contain certain forward looking statements which are based on estimations and forecasts. By their nature, these forward looking statements are subject to important risks and uncertainties and factors beyond our control or ability to predict, in particular those described in LVMH's Universal Registration Document which is available on the website (www.lvmh.com). These forward looking statements should not be considered as a guarantee of future performance, the actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by them. The forward looking statements only reflect LVMH's views as of the date of this document, and LVMH does not undertake to revise or update these forward looking statements. The forward looking statements should be used with caution and circumspection and in no event can LVMH and its Management be held responsible for any investment or other decision based upon such statements. The information in this document does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to buy shares in LVMH or an invitation or inducement to engage in any other investment activities. FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS 3 GOOD RESILIENCE IN FIRST HALF 2020 FOR LVMH | Good resilience, notably from major brands, in an economic environment disrupted by a global health crisis | Absolute priority placed on the health and safety of our employees and customers | Direct support in the fight against the epidemic | Impact of crisis on revenue worldwide, with, however, a strong recovery in second quarter in China | Significant acceleration in online sales, only partially offsetting the impact on revenue of several months of store closures | Destocking by retailers for Perfumes & Cosmetics and Watches | Suspension of international travel, severely penalizing travel retail and hotel activities Louis Vuitton FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS BUSINESS GROUP REVIEW Christian Dior Couture FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS WINES & SPIRITS Dom Pérignon FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS 6 WINES & SPIRITS KEY FIGURES In millions of euros Champagne and Wines Cognac and Spirits • REVENUE - 20% Organic growth - 23% 1 985 H1 2020 754 1230 H1 2019 960 1526 2 486 • PROFIT FROM RECURRING OPERATIONS - 29% H1 2020 103 448 551 H1 2019 214 558 772 FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS 7 WINES & SPIRITS H1 2020 HIGHLIGHTS Good resilience in the US, at retailers, and encouraging recovery in China; decrease in volume but recent gradual improvement | CHAMPAGNE & WINES • Champagne: volumes -30 % • Strong impact on consumption; especially in restaurants and night clubs • New prestige cuvées from Dom Pérignon and Krug • Integration of Château d'Esclans, high-end rosé wine, acquired end 2019 | COGNAC & SPIRITS • Hennessy: volumes -15 % • Rebound of revenue in China in the second quarter • Strong resilience of American market, in particular for Hennessy V.S • Launch of « Unfinished Business » initiative in support of African-American, Hispanic and Asian family businesses in the US • International awards for Glenmorangie and Ardbeg Veuve Clicquot FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS 8 WINES & SPIRITS 2020 OUTLOOK | Maintain value creation strategy | Uncertain business environment, notably in hotel and catering sectors | Product innovations, adapting to new ways of consumption, online sales and communication to win over new customers | Rigorous management of costs and inventories; targeted investments in key markets | Continued actions linked to environmental initiatives Hennessy FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS FASHION & LEATHER GOODS Christian Dior Couture FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS 10 FASHION & LEATHER GOODS KEY FIGURES In millions of euros • REVENUE - 23% Organic growth - 24% 7 989 H1 2020 H1 2019 10 425 • PROFIT FROM RECURRING OPERATIONS - 46% H1 2020 1 769 H1 2019 3 248 FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS 11 FASHION & LEATHER GOODS H1 2020 HIGHLIGHTS | Outstanding resilience of major brands despite closed stores and production sites in several countries; strong online sales increases | Louis Vuitton: great creative momentum, combining modernity and desirability Animation of iconic products and new collections Pont 9, Escale and Taïgarama

and Strengthened customer relations through innovative digital initiatives

Opened Maison Louis Vuitton in Osaka Midosuji in Japan | Christian Dior Couture: market share gain in all regions Inspiring women's and men's fashion shows

Development of emblematic products thanks to creative animations

New podcasts Dior Talks, with artists and employees | Fendi: collaboration California Sky, reinterpretation of iconic products | Loro Piana: opened flagship store in Ginza district in Tokyo | Celine: good welcome of Triomphe line | Loewe: new edition of Paula's Ibiza collection imagined by Jonathan Anderson | Givenchy: new artistic director, Matthew M. Williams Fendi FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS 12 FASHION & LEATHER GOODS 2020 OUTLOOK | Maintain strong creative momentum at Louis Vuitton Continue to enhance products in all categories

Unique experiences in store network and digital space | Christian Dior Couture Launch of Air Dior capsule, notably the limited edition Air Jordan sneakers

Air Dior capsule, notably the limited edition Air Jordan sneakers New store in Paris, rue Saint-Honoré

Saint-Honoré « Christian Dior, Couturier du Rêve » exhibition in Shanghai to celebrate the extraordinary brand heritage | Fendi: projects linked to Rome and preservation of savoir-faire | Continue creative reinforcement at other brands to take advantage of gradual return to normal Loewe FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS PERFUMES & COSMETICS Parfums Christian Dior FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS 14 PERFUMES & COSMETICS KEY FIGURES In millions of euros • REVENUE - 29% Organic growth - 29% 2 304 H1 2020 H1 2019 3 236 • PROFIT FROM RECURRING OPERATIONS na H1 2020 - 30 H1 2019 387 FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS 15 PERFUMES & COSMETICS H1 2020 HIGHLIGHTS | Good resilience in a context of significant destocking by retailers and development of parallel distribution channels in which our brands did not want to participate | Mobilization of employees to manufacture hydroalcoholic gel for hospitals | Parfums Christian Dior: vitality of iconic lines and innovation momentum Promising launch of Miss Dior Rose N'Roses and new Dior Homme

Miss Dior Rose N'Roses Dior Homme New exceptional fragrance Rouge Trafalgar in Maison Christian Dior collection

in Maison Christian Dior collection Breakthrough in skincare with Dior Prestige and Capture Totale Super Potent | Guerlain: good performance driven by skincare Abeille Royale and Orchidée Impériale, good recovery in China and online sales | Fenty Beauty: excellent sell-out in all regions | Great performances for Fresh and Ole Henriksen, solid development for Acqua di Parma and Maison Francis Kurkdjian Guerlain FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS 16 PERFUMES & COSMETICS 2020 OUTLOOK | Maintain innovation and creative momentum despite an uncertain environment | Parfums Christian Dior: support iconic and new products in line with Couture and its roots in Grasse Innovations in all categories

Continue promising development of Dior Prestige and Capture lines

and lines Strengthen digital presence notably in e-commerce | Guerlain: new concept stores to illustrate high-end positioning | Parfums Givenchy: roll-out of Irresistible Givenchy, which started well | Fresh: opened new concept stores in China with new services | Parfums Loewe: launch of home fragrance line, developed in collaboration with Jonathan Anderson Parfums Givenchy FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS WATCHES & JEWELRY Bvlgari FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS 18 WATCHES & JEWELRY KEY FIGURES In millions of euros • REVENUE - 38% Organic growth - 39% 1 319 H1 2020 H1 2019 2 135 • PROFIT FROM RECURRING OPERATIONS na H1 2020 - 17 H1 2019 357 FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS 19 WATCHES & JEWELRY H1 2020 HIGHLIGHTS | Rebound in China, destocking at retailers | Bvlgari: strong recovery in China in the second quarter New B.Zero1 Rock collection well received in the US and Asia

collection well received in the US and Asia Rapid development of e-commerce

e-commerce Creation of Bvlgari Virus Free fund, in collaboration with Oxford University | TAG Heuer: successful launch of the third generation connected watch; new e-commerce website | Hublot: initiation of online sales on hublot.com website, 40th anniversary celebration, opening of Ginza Hublot Tower in Tokyo | Chaumet: reopened historical site of Place Vendôme in Paris and developed retail business in China TAG Heuer FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS 20 WATCHES & JEWELRY 2020 OUTLOOK | Maintain objective of market share gains in 2020 | Launch innovations to take advantage of recovery | Maintain investments to support new products, especially in digital | Bvlgari: launch of high-end jewelry collection Barocko and roll-out of B.Zero1 Rock in all regions | TAG Heuer: celebration of 160th anniversary with launch of limited editions | Hublot: introduction of new Big Bang with innovations including connected model | Strengthening of store network in China for Chaumet, Hublot and Fred Bvlgari FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS SELECTIVE RETAILING Sephora FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS 22 SELECTIVE RETAILING KEY FIGURES In millions of euros • REVENUE - 32% Organic growth - 33% 4 844 H1 2020 H1 2019 7 098 • PROFIT FROM RECURRING OPERATIONS na H1 2020 - 308 H1 2019 714 FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS 23 SELECTIVE RETAILING H1 2020 HIGHLIGHTS Market share gains at Sephora and strong impact of international travel suspension at DFS | SEPHORA Good resilience and high market share gains in key countries

Very strong increase of online sales and store/digital hybrid format

Success of« Virtual Sephora Day » in China, digital event with strong impact on beauty trends

Launched Size Up mascara for Sephora Collection | DFS Significant decline in activity due to extensive disruption of international travel and store closures

Focused on management and cost control to respond to the situation

Developed digital communication with customers to prepare the future DFS FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS 24 SELECTIVE RETAILING 2020 OUTLOOK | SEPHORA Strengthen leadership in digital with innovative services

Accelerate development in skincare products

Product innovations and development of personalized services | DFS Continue efforts to reduce costs

Gradual reopening of downtown stores in Venice, Macao, Hong Kong | LE BON MARCHÉ Feature an exhibition in autumn dedicated to Belgium Le Bon Marché FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS 25 PERFORMANCE AND RESPONSIBILITY | Direct support to fight the epidemic, worldwide Help for health care providers

Manufactured hydroalcoholic gel; assisted with routing and production of masks

Aided in locating equipment for hospitals and provided financial support | Promote diversity and human potential within the Group Respect the uniqueness of our employees

uniqueness of our employees Pass on and develop savoir-faire

Support our employees by improving their safety and well-being

and Empower local communities | Pursue Group commitment to protect the environment Inspire creativity through eco-design

Ensure responsible supply chain

responsible supply chain Combat climate change • Improve environmental performance of sites and stores FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS CONSOLIDATED KEY FIGURES H1 2020 Louis Vuitton FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS 27 H1 2020 REVENUE BY BUSINESS GROUP In millions of euros H1 2019 H1 2020 Reported Organic growth growth* WINES & SPIRITS 2 486 1 985 - 20% - 23% FASHION & LEATHER GOODS 10 425 7 989 - 23% - 24% PERFUMES & COSMETICS 3 236 2 304 - 29% - 29% WATCHES & JEWELRY 2 135 1 319 - 38% - 39% SELECTIVE RETAILING 7 098 4 844 - 32% - 33% OTHERS & ELIMINATIONS (298) (48) - - TOTAL LVMH 25 082 18 393 - 27% - 28% * With comparable structure and exchange rates. The exchange rate impact was + 1% and the structural impact was almost flat. As table totals are calculated based on unrounded figures, there may be slight discrepancies between these totals and the sum of their component figures. FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS 28 REVENUE EVOLUTION BY BUSINESS GROUP Organic growth Q1 2020 Q2 2020 H1 2020 versus same period in 2019 WINES & SPIRITS - 14% - 33% - 23% FASHION & LEATHER GOODS - 10% - 37% - 24% PERFUMES & COSMETICS - 19% - 40% - 29% WATCHES & JEWELRY - 26% - 52% - 39% SELECTIVE RETAILING - 26% - 38% - 33% TOTAL LVMH - 17% - 38% - 28% FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS 29 H1 2020 REVENUE BREAKDOWN BY REGION In % of total revenue 16% 24% 8% EUROPE (excl. France) UNITED STATES FRANCE 34% 7% (inc. Hawaii) JAPON ASIA (excl. Japan) 11% OTHER MARKETS FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS 30 REVENUE EVOLUTION BY REGION Organic growth Q1 2020 Q2 2020 H1 2020 versus same period in 2019 UNITED STATES* - 8% - 39% - 24% JAPAN - 10% - 54% - 32% ASIA (EXCL. JAPAN) - 32% - 13% - 24% EUROPE - 10% - 54% - 33% * Excl. Hawaii. FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS 31 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARIZED In millions of euros H1 2019 H1 2020 % Change REVENUE 25 082 18 393 - 27% GROSS MARGIN 16 635 11 391 - 32% Marketing and selling expenses (9 563) (8 000) - 16% General and administrative expenses (1 789) (1 699) - 5% Equity investment income 12 (21) PROFIT FROM RECURRING OPERATIONS 5 295 1 671 - 68% Other operating income and expenses (54) (154) OPERATING PROFIT 5 241 1 517 - 71% Net financial income (expense) (205) (462) Income taxes (1 431) (511) NET PROFIT BEFORE MINORITY INTERESTS 3 605 544 - 85% Minority interests (337) (22) GROUP SHARE OF NET PROFIT 3 268 522 - 84% FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS 32 MONTHLY ANALYSIS OF OPERATIONAL LEVERAGE FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS 33 PROFIT FROM RECURRING OPERATIONS BY BUSINESS GROUP In millions of euros H1 2019 H1 2020 % Change WINES & SPIRITS 772 551 - 29% FASHION & LEATHER GOODS 3 248 1 769 - 46% PERFUMES & COSMETICS 387 (30) - WATCHES & JEWELRY 357 (17) - SELECTIVE RETAILING 714 (308) - OTHERS AND ELIMINATIONS (183) (294) - TOTAL LVMH 5 295 1 671 - 68% FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS 34 EVOLUTION OF PROFIT FROM RECURRING OPERATIONS In millions of euros Organic Structural Currency impact effect 5 295 - 3 614 - 72 + 62 1 671 H1 H1 2019 2020 FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS 35 CHANGE IN NET FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSE) In millions of euros H1 2019 H1 2020 Change (M€) COST OF NET FINANCIAL DEBT (51) (46) + 5 INTEREST ON LEASE LIABILITIES (145) (149) - 4 COST OF CURRENCY DERIVATIVES (102) (116) - 14 FAIR VALUE ADJUSTMENT OF AVAILABLE 101 (136) - 237 FOR SALE FINANCIAL ASSETS OTHER ITEMS - NET (8) (15) - 7 NET FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSE) (205) (462) - 257 FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS 36 SOUND FINANCIAL STRUCTURE Change versus December 31, 2019 Decrease in intangible fixed assets due to revaluation of purchase commitments for minority interests Increased inventories resulting from usual seasonality of Group's businesses whose effect is mitigated by the revenue decrease Decline of total equity linked to the payment of the dividend balance partially offset by semester's net result Increase of financial debt mainly due to pre-financing of Tiffany & Co acquisition In billions of euros 103.6103.6 36% Total Non current 65% equity assets Non current 41% liabilities Inventories 14% Other current 21% 23% Current assets liabilities ASSETS LIABILITIES June 30, 2020 FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS 37 ANALYSIS OF CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS In millions of euros H1 2019 H1 2020 Change (M€) CASH FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE CHANGES 7 399 4 421 - 2 978 IN WORKING CAPITAL Cost of net financial debt: interest paid (37) (42) - 5 Lease liabilities: interest paid (109) (142) - 33 Tax paid (1 191) (1 382) - 191 Change in working capital (1 873) (2 005) - 132 NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 4 189 850 - 3 339 Operating investments (1 423) (1 414) + 9 Repayment of lease liabilities (1 071) (1 157) - 86 OPERATING FREE CASH FLOW* 1 695 (1 721) - 3 416 * Before available for sale financial assets and investments, transactions relating to equity and financing activities. FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS 38 NET FINANCIAL DEBT In millions of euros 8 684 8 230 7 359 7 153 6 206 5 303 **5 487 3 244 3 850 24% 23% 25% 20% 16% 22% 12% 14% 16% 30/06/2016 31/12/2016*** 30/06/2017 31/12/2017*** 30/06/2018 31/12/2018*** 30/06/2019 31/12/2019* 30/06/2020 Net financial debt Gearing Incorporating for the first time the effects of the application of IFRS 16 Leases.

Belmond shares deducted from net financial debt (€274m). *** Restated to reflect the application of IFRS 9 Financial instruments. Previous years are presented without restatement. FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS CONCLUSION Louis Vuitton FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS 40 MAINTAIN VIGILANCE & STRONG ADAPTABILITY FOR 2020 SECOND HALF | Gradual recovery expected in the second half; impossible to have a precise evaluation of impact on 2020 annual revenue and results given uncertainty of timing and pace of "return to normal" | Discipline in terms of costs and investments | Continue creative momentum of our Maisons, driven by a long-termvision, staying focused on preserving value of our brands and on quality of our products and services | Enhance our customers' experience in our stores and online, capitalize on digital opportunities | Ongoing focus on Group commitment to preserve the environment and social responsibility | Build upon entrepreneurship, excellence and reactivity of our teams Objective of LVMH Christian Dior Couture REINFORCE OUR LEADERSHIP POSITION IN GLOBAL LUXURY GOODS MARKET Attachments Original document

