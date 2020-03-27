LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Availability of the Management report and Parent company accounts. Date of first quarter 2020 Revenue publication

> In PDF Version

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton announces the availability of the Management Report of the Board of Directors and the parent company accounts for the period ending December 31st, 2019. These elements complete the Group's Consolidated Financial Statements for the same period which have been available since February 3rd, 2020. These documents can be consulted under the Publications section of the Group's website (www.lvmh.com).

The Management Report for the Group includes in section 9 a paragraph entitled «Recent developments and prospects » which is reproduced below:

« In a particularly uncertain environment, the Group will maintain a strategy focused on the preservation of the value of its brands, supported by the exceptional quality of its products and reactivity of its teams. In the short term, the measures taken by public authorities to combat the Covid-19 pandemic have resulted in the closure of production sites and stores in several countries which will have an impact on the group's results. This impact cannot be accurately calculated at this time without knowing the timing of a return to normal in these countries. »

Finally, the Group notes that it will publish its Consolidated Revenue for the first quarter on Thursday, April 16th after the close of the Paris market. The figure is not known today, but it can be reasonably expected that it will decrease in a range between 10 and 20% compared to the same period last year.