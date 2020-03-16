LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Distributes Free Hydroalcoholic Gel to French Authorities

By Olivia Bugault

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE said Sunday that it will distribute free hydroalcoholic gels to French public authorities.

The luxury company will "use all the production facilities of its perfumes and cosmetics brands in France to produce large quantities of hydroalcoholic gel from Monday," it said.

The production of gel will help to address a potential shortage of the product in France as the country has shut down a significant amount of its public places in response to the coronavirus.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com