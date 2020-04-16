Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Executives and Board Cut Pay for April, May

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

By Jessica Sier

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE's executive management will give up their remuneration for April and May to help cushion the economic damage caused by the spread of the coronavirus, the company said on Friday.

Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive of the the French conglomerate, and all members of the executive board will forfeit their remuneration for both months, as well as any bonus for 2020.

The board members of LVMH have also reduced their attendance fees by 30% for 2020.

Write to Jessica Sier at jessica.sier@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS
01:05pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Executives and Board Cut Pay for April, May
DJ
12:59pSales drop at Vuitton owner LVMH as virus forces store closures
RE
12:29pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Cuts Dividend as 1Q Sales Fall on Coronavirus..
DJ
12:06pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : 2020 Q1 Revenue
PU
12:00pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Sales drop at Vuitton owner LVMH as virus for..
RE
11:46aLVMH shows good resilience in the first quarter of 2020
GL
10:14aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : LVMH, Apple, J.C Penney
04/15LVMH : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
04/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Let the earnings season begin!
04/09LVMH : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 48 545 M
EBIT 2020 9 028 M
Net income 2020 5 726 M
Debt 2020 17 916 M
Yield 2020 1,86%
P/E ratio 2020 31,5x
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
EV / Sales2020 3,92x
EV / Sales2021 3,27x
Capitalization 172 B
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 394,91  €
Last Close Price 342,00  €
Spread / Highest target 49,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Delphine Arnault-Gancia Director
Antoine Arnault Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-17.43%187 840
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-10.24%27 068
VF CORPORATION-43.96%22 045
MONCLER S.P.A.-15.90%9 149
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-0.61%7 697
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.-32.61%5 151
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group