LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/27 03:53:39 pm
386.5 EUR   -3.16%
05:01pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Louis Vuitton's Owner Shows Wear And Tear
DJ
03:53pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Profit Plunged in First Half
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Louis Vuitton's Owner Shows Wear And Tear

07/27/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

By Carol Ryan

In one of the stranger trends of the global pandemic, top luxury brands have been treated as safe haven stocks. LVMH's first-half profit plunge is a reminder that an industry that relies on international travel and the feel-good factor won't get off lightly.

After the Paris market close Monday, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the bellwether luxury company controlled by Europe's richest man, Bernard Arnault, said that operating profit fell 68% year over year in the six months through June. That was steeper than the 59% drop that analysts were expecting, although sales growth was in line. Operating margins fell to 9%, compared with 21% for the same period of last year.

Luxury brands have high fixed costs, so any slowdown in sales has a big impact on their bottom line. At its fashion and leather-goods division, for instance -- home to particularly lucrative brands like Christian Dior and Louis Vuitton -- a 24% fall in sales almost halved the division's operating profit over the six months through June.

Some of the bad news will be temporary. Despite keeping its spring-summer collection in stores longer than usual, LVMH still had to slash the value of stock that couldn't be sold. Unless a second wave of infections shuts down boutiques globally again, the worst of the write-downs should now be behind it.

But the company's reliance on travel spending makes a quick recovery later in the year unlikely. Duty-free retailer DFS won't rebound until consumers feel safe to take long-haul flights again. Sales of the company's jewelry and watch brands fell 52% in the second quarter, in part because of their dependence on travel spending. Bookings at the Belmond chain of luxury hotels, bought in 2018 for an all-in price of $3.2 billion, are also likely to remain weak.

LVMH has been one of Europe's best performing luxury stocks this year. As a multiple of projected earnings, its shares are trading 68% above a 10-year average of 19 times. Investors see a diverse portfolio of over 70 brands as defensive. That may be true long-term, but for now LVMH's breadth is just exposing the company to a wider range of problems.

Write to Carol Ryan at carol.ryan@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE 0.75% 378 Real-time Quote.-17.86%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE 0.58% 401.4 Real-time Quote.-3.65%
Financials
Sales 2020 46 784 M 54 955 M 54 955 M
Net income 2020 5 188 M 6 094 M 6 094 M
Net Debt 2020 18 783 M 22 064 M 22 064 M
P/E ratio 2020 39,6x
Yield 2020 1,24%
Capitalization 202 B 238 B 237 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,72x
Nbr of Employees 147 715
Free-Float 52,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 410,86 €
Last Close Price 401,40 €
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Delphine Arnault-Gancia Director
Antoine Arnault Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-3.65%233 784
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.38.78%41 862
VF CORPORATION-39.90%23 335
MONCLER S.P.A.-16.10%9 880
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED7.92%7 913
COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY-19.74%5 317
