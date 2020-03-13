Log in
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : March 13, 2020 TAG Heuer launches third generation luxury connected watch in New York

03/13/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

TAG Heuer unveiled its new luxury connected watch in New York on March 12th. The timepiece combines the purest watchmaking tradition with state-of-the-art technology, accelerating the Swiss watchmaker's leadership in this category. Jade Ferreol, Product Manager within the team dedicated to the connected watch since the origin of the project in 2015, talks about the Swiss Maison's avant-garde positioning.

'Your best performance is the one ahead.' This signature elegantly encapsulates the essence of the new TAG Heuer Connected model and the innovative spirit that has inspired the Maison since its founding.

TAG Heuer pioneered the luxury connected watch segment in 2015 with the creation of its first timepiece in partnership with Intel and Google. 'Initially, production of this new watch was set to be a trial,' Jade Ferreol explains. The trial quickly proved a success, spawning the design of a second version in 2017. In the space of six months, the two timepieces emerged as a robust commercial success for the Maison.



LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 17:29:08 UTC
