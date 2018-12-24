Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE (MC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

December 24, 2018 A year of art and culture: 2018 highlights from LVMH and its Maisons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 11:45am CET

Global success for exhibitions organized by LVMH Maisons throughout 2018

Maison Chaumet has engaged with the entire world from the second half of the 19th century, drawing inspiration from myriad influences while bringing its Parisian style to other parts of the globe. Christian Dior very early recognized the importance of writing the story of his Parisian couture house on an international stage. In under ten years he conquered the world, continually opening boutiques in other countries and introducing pioneering concepts. And Louis Vuitton has always made travel an integral part of its DNA.

After presenting the world of Dior to over 700,000 visitors in 2017 with the exhibition 'Christian Dior, Designer of Dreams' at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, Maison Christian Dior took its archives around the world in 2018. The exhibition 'Dior, from Paris to the World' opened in mid-November at the Denver Art Museum, celebrating more than 70 years of haute couture and paying tribute to the resolutely modern international vision of Monsieur Dior along with the creative vision of his successors. On display are over 180 haute couture designs along with 25 of the toiles from the atelier, plus photographs, rarely seen videos and films, original sketches, nearly 200 accessories and many rare pieces from the Dior archives. The exhibition runs until March 3, 2019. And starting February 2nd, the Maison will invite the public to discover the Dior universe at the Victoria and Albert Museum.

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 10:44:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON
11:45aDECEMBER 24, 2018 A YEAR OF ART AND : 2018 highlights from LVMH and its Maisons
PU
12/21LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : December 21, 2018 LVMH Wines & Spirits Maisons cele..
PU
12/20MUST READ : Ways Fashion Can Further Embrace Inclusivity, Rachel McAdams Wears a..
AQ
12/20In Asia, nascent men's make-up market starts drawing big brands
RE
12/17LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : December 17, 2018 LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Desi..
PU
12/14EUROPE : European shares on track for worst quarter since 2011
RE
12/14LVMH splashes out on luxury hotels with $3.2 billion Belmond deal
RE
12/14DECEMBER 14, 2018 DOM PÉRIGNON CHEF : transmission from Richard Geoffroy to Vin..
PU
12/14LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Seals $2.6 Billion Deal for Hotel Operator Belmond ..
DJ
12/14LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Seals $2.6 Billion Deal for Hotel Operator Belmond ..
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 46 869 M
EBIT 2018 9 984 M
Net income 2018 6 443 M
Debt 2018 4 814 M
Yield 2018 2,34%
P/E ratio 2018 19,84
P/E ratio 2019 18,22
EV / Sales 2018 2,83x
EV / Sales 2019 2,58x
Capitalization 128 B
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 320 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Delphine Arnault-Gancia Director
Antoine Arnault Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE3.28%145 497
VF CORPORATION-5.58%27 725
HENNES & MAURITZ-24.04%20 777
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.44.73%15 060
MONCLER6.56%8 074
RALPH LAUREN CORP-5.94%7 845
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.