December 24, 2018 A year of art and culture: 2018 highlights from LVMH and its Maisons

Global success for exhibitions organized by LVMH Maisons throughout 2018

Maison Chaumet has engaged with the entire world from the second half of the 19th century, drawing inspiration from myriad influences while bringing its Parisian style to other parts of the globe. Christian Dior very early recognized the importance of writing the story of his Parisian couture house on an international stage. In under ten years he conquered the world, continually opening boutiques in other countries and introducing pioneering concepts. And Louis Vuitton has always made travel an integral part of its DNA.

After presenting the world of Dior to over 700,000 visitors in 2017 with the exhibition 'Christian Dior, Designer of Dreams' at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, Maison Christian Dior took its archives around the world in 2018. The exhibition 'Dior, from Paris to the World' opened in mid-November at the Denver Art Museum, celebrating more than 70 years of haute couture and paying tribute to the resolutely modern international vision of Monsieur Dior along with the creative vision of his successors. On display are over 180 haute couture designs along with 25 of the toiles from the atelier, plus photographs, rarely seen videos and films, original sketches, nearly 200 accessories and many rare pieces from the Dior archives. The exhibition runs until March 3, 2019. And starting February 2nd, the Maison will invite the public to discover the Dior universe at the Victoria and Albert Museum.