LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE

(MC)
LVMH: 2018 Dividend

04/18/2019

Paris, Thursday, April 18th 2019

At the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton held on Thursday, April 18th 2019, approval was given for the payment of a dividend for financial year 2018 of 6 Euros per share.

Taking into account the 2 Euros paid on Thursday, December 6th 2018, the balance of 4 Euros will be paid on Monday, April 29th 2019. The last trading day with dividend rights is Wednesday, April 24th 2019.

LVMH
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia and Ao Yun. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Pink Shirtmaker, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Loro Piana, RIMOWA and Jean Patou. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna and Maison Francis Kurkdjian. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bvlgari, TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Dior Watches, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d'Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

LVMH CONTACTS

Analysts and investors
Chris Hollis
LVMH
+ 33 1 4413 2122 		Media
Jean-Charles Tréhan
LVMH
+ 33 1 4413 2620
 

MEDIA CONTACTS 		 
 France
 Michel Calzaroni, Olivier Labesse, Hugues Schmitt,
 Thomas Roborel de Climens
 DGM Conseil
 + 33 1 4070 1189 		Italy
Michele Calcaterra, Matteo Steinbach
SEC and Partners
+ 39 02 6249991
UK
Hugh Morrison, Charlotte McMullen
Montfort Communications
+ 44 7921 881 800 		US
James Fingeroth, Molly Morse, Anntal Silver
Kekst & Company
+ 1 212 521 4800



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: LVMH via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 51 765 M
EBIT 2019 11 152 M
Net income 2019 7 205 M
Debt 2019 4 179 M
Yield 2019 1,93%
P/E ratio 2019 24,26
P/E ratio 2020 22,35
EV / Sales 2019 3,50x
EV / Sales 2020 3,23x
Capitalization 177 B
