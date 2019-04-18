LVMH: 2018 Dividend

Paris, Thursday, April 18th 2019

At the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton held on Thursday, April 18th 2019, approval was given for the payment of a dividend for financial year 2018 of 6 Euros per share.

Taking into account the 2 Euros paid on Thursday, December 6th 2018, the balance of 4 Euros will be paid on Monday, April 29th 2019. The last trading day with dividend rights is Wednesday, April 24th 2019.

LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia and Ao Yun. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Pink Shirtmaker, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Loro Piana, RIMOWA and Jean Patou. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna and Maison Francis Kurkdjian. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bvlgari, TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Dior Watches, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d'Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

LVMH CONTACTS

Analysts and investors

Chris Hollis

LVMH

+ 33 1 4413 2122 Media

Jean-Charles Tréhan

LVMH

+ 33 1 4413 2620



MEDIA CONTACTS France

Michel Calzaroni, Olivier Labesse, Hugues Schmitt,

Thomas Roborel de Climens

DGM Conseil

+ 33 1 4070 1189 Italy

Michele Calcaterra, Matteo Steinbach

SEC and Partners

+ 39 02 6249991 UK

Hugh Morrison, Charlotte McMullen

Montfort Communications

+ 44 7921 881 800 US

James Fingeroth, Molly Morse, Anntal Silver

Kekst & Company

+ 1 212 521 4800





This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: LVMH via Globenewswire

