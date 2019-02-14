Log in
LVMH : Belmond Shareholders Approve Acquisition by LVMH

02/14/2019 | 12:28pm EST


February 14, 2019

At Belmond Ltd.'s special general meeting that took place today, the Belmond shareholders duly approved its previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger with LVMH.
The transaction is still subject to the clearance by the relevant competition authorities and is expected to close by the end of June 2019.

LVMH
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia and Ao Yun. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Thomas Pink, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Loro Piana, RIMOWA and Jean Patou. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna and Maison Francis Kurkdjian. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bvlgari, TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Dior Watches, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d'Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent and Cheval Blanc hotels.

LVMH CONTACTS

Analysts and investors
Chris Hollis
LVMH
+ 33 1 4413 2122 		Media
Jean-Charles Tréhan
LVMH
+ 33 1 4413 2620

MEDIA CONTACTS

 France
 Brune Diricq / Charlotte Mariné
 Publicis Consultants
 + 33 1 44 82 47 20 		 France
 Michel Calzaroni / Olivier Labesse /
 Hugues Schmitt / Thomas Roborel de Climens
 DGM Conseil
 + 33 1 40 70 11 89
 Italy
 Michele Calcaterra, Matteo Steinbach
 SEC and Partners
 + 39 02 6249991 		 UK
 Hugh Morrison, Charlotte McMullen
 Montfort Communications
 + 44 7921 881 800
 US
 James Fingeroth, Molly Morse, Anntal Silver
 Kekst & Company
 + 1 212 521 4800 		 China
 Daniel Jeffreys
 Deluxewords
 +44 772 212 6562



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: LVMH via Globenewswire
