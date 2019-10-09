Log in
LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : 16% revenue growth in the first nine months of 2019

0
10/09/2019 | 12:51pm EDT

> PDF version

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's leading luxury products group, recorded a 16% increase in revenue, reaching € 38.4 billion in the first nine months of 2019. Organic revenue grew 11% compared to the same period of 2018.

In the third quarter, revenue was up 17% compared to the same period in 2018. Organic revenue growth was 11%, a performance in line with the trend recorded in the first half of the year. The United States and Europe saw good progress in the third quarter, as did Asia, despite the difficult context in Hong Kong.

Revenue by business group:

In million euros 9 months 2019 9 months 2018 Change 2019 / 2018
First 9 months
Reported Organic*
Wines & Spirits 3 919 3 565 + 10 % + 7 %
Fashion & Leather Goods 15 873 13 052 + 22 % + 18 %
Perfumes & Cosmetics 4 912 4 410 + 11 % + 8 %
Watches & Jewelry 3 261 3 021 + 8 % + 4 %
Selective Retailing 10 555 9 544 + 11 % + 6 %
Other activities and eliminations (122) (463) ns ns

* with comparable structure and constant exchange rates. The exchange rate impact was +4 % and the structural impact was +1 % (Belmond integration since April 2019).

The Wines & Spirits business group recorded organic revenue growth of 7% in the first nine months of 2019. Growth was strong in China as well as in the United States due to steady demand. Champagne volumes were down slightly over the period. Prestige vintages experienced strong growth while continuing a price increase policy throughout the range. Hennessy cognac volumes increased by 10%, driven by the VS ranges.

The Fashion & Leather Goods business group achieved organic revenue growth of 18% in the first nine months of 2019. Louis Vuitton enjoyed a remarkable performance in all its businesses and in all regions. The 'Louis Vuitton X' exhibition in Los Angeles, which traces the history of the Maison and celebrates its many artistic collaborations, has been a great success. Louis Vuitton continued to strengthen its production capacity with the inauguration in September of a new workshop in France. Christian Dior also made remarkable progress. The new Champs-Elysées boutique in Paris, which combines innovative experiences with architectural virtuosity, has been very well received. Fendi unveiled several partnerships in the world of art and music. Celine launched its first haute parfumerie collection, for which a dedicated boutique will open soon in Paris. Loro Piana, Loewe and Rimowa enjoyed good progress. The other Maisons continued to strengthen.

The Perfumes & Cosmetics business group recorded organic revenue growth of 8% in the first nine months of 2019, driven mainly by the momentum of its flagship brands. Parfums Christian Dior performed well, particularly with the vitality of its iconic fragrances and the new Joy and Sauvage ranges. Makeup and skincare were significant areas of growth. Guerlain made remarkable progress, driven by the Abeille Royale skincare and the Rouge G and L'Essentiel makeup lines. Parfums Givenchy saw rapid growth of its new fragrance, L'Interdit, and its makeup line. Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna and Acqua di Parma made good progress.

In the first nine months of 2019, the Watches & Jewelry business group recorded organic revenue growth of 4%, driven by jewelry. Bvlgari enjoyed an excellent performance, especially in its own stores. Its iconic lines Serpenti, B.Zero1, Diva and Fiorever, as well as the new Serpenti Seduttori watch collection contributed to this performance. After Beijing in 2017 and Tokyo in 2018, this summer, Chaumet presented its new exhibition in Monaco; 'Chaumet in Majesty. Jewels of Sovereigns since 1780'. In watches, TAG Heuer continued to focus on its iconic lines. Hublot made solid progress, continuing to enrich its lines with new models from several collaborations.

The Selective Retailing business group achieved organic revenue growth of 6% in the first nine months of 2019. Sephora recorded steady growth in revenue and gained market share in all key markets. Online sales continued to grow at a rapid pace. The expansion of its distribution network continued with the opening of its first stores in Hong Kong and Auckland. At DFS, the Venice Galleria is enjoying good momentum, benefiting in particular from strong demand from international travellers. DFS continued to grow over the first nine months of the year despite the slowdown in Hong Kong.

OUTLOOK
In a growth environment since the beginning of the year, albeit marked by an uncertain geopolitical context, LVMH will continue to be vigilant. The Group will pursue its strategy focused on innovation and targeted geographic expansion in the most promising markets. LVMH will rely on the power of its brands and the talent of its teams to further extend its global leadership in the luxury market in 2019.

During this quarter and to date, no events or changes have occurred which could significantly modify the Group's financial structure.
Regulated information related to this press release and presentation is available on www.lvmh.com

Annex - Revenue by business group and by quarter

2019 Revenue (Euro millions)

FY 2019 Wines & Spirits Fashion & Leather Goods Perfumes & Cosmetics Watches & Jewelry Selective Retailing Other activities & eliminations Total
First Quarter 1 349 5 111 1 687 1 046 3 510 (165) 12 538
Second Quarter 1 137 5 314 1 549 1 089 3 588 (133) 12 544
Total First Half 2 486 10 425 3 236 2 135 7 098 (298) 25 082
Third Quarter 1 433 5 448 1 676 1 126 3 457 176* 13 316

* Includes all Belmond revenue for the period April to September 2019.

2019 Revenue (Organic growth versus same period of 2018)

FY 2019 Wines & Spirits Fashion & Leather Goods Perfumes & Cosmetics Watches & Jewelry Selective Retailing Other activities & eliminations Total
First Quarter +9% +15% +9% +4% +8% - +11%
Second Quarter +4% +20% +10% +4% +7% - +12%
Total First Half +6% +18% +9% +4% +8% - +12%
Third Quarter +8% +19% +7% +5% +4% - +11%

2018 Revenue (Euro millions)

FY 2018 Wines & Spirits Fashion & Leather Goods Perfumes & Cosmetics Watches & Jewelry Selective Retailing Other activities & eliminations Total
First Quarter 1 195 4 270 1 500 959 3 104 (174) 10 854
Second Quarter 1 076 4 324 1 377 1 019 3 221 (121) 10 896
Total First Half 2 271 8 594 2 877 1 978 6 325 (295) 21 750
Third Quarter 1 294 4 458 1 533 1 043 3 219 (168) 11 379

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 16:50:09 UTC
