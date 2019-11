By Giulia Petroni



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC.FR) said Friday that Chateau d'Esclans has been added to its wines and spirits portfolio.

The European luxury conglomerate said the chateau, which produces high-quality rose wines, extends across 267 hectares in Provence and will soon include an additional 60 hectares of vines.

