LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE

LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : Appointment of Jacques Devauges as the winemaker and manager of Clos des Lambrays - Creation of a new entity, LVMH Vins d'Exceptions

02/26/2019 | 12:33pm EST

The LVMH Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Jacques Devauges as the winemaker and manager of Clos des Lambrays. He will be responsible for all the Maison's activities, from the winemaking to its commercialization. LVMH wishes to thank Boris Champy, who has carried out this role with talent and energy since the retirement of his predecessor, Thierry Brouin.

Jacques Devauges, who is 44, holds a national diploma in œnology from the University of Bourgogne and has spent his entire career within prestigious wineries.

In parallel, LVMH announces the creation of a new entity, LVMH Vins d'Exceptions, which will bring together the iconic wine estates of the Group consisting of Château d'Yquem, Château Cheval Blanc, Clos des Lambrays and Colgin Cellars. Under the presidency of Bernard Arnault, this entity aims to develop the LVMH Group's presence in the world's most exceptional wineries and to implement a common commercial strategy.

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 17:32:02 UTC
