LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : Appoints Felipe Oliveira Baptista Creative Director of Kenzo

0
07/01/2019 | 04:37am EDT

By Kim Richters

France's LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (MC.FR) has named Felipe Oliveira Baptista new creative director of the fashion company's Kenzo brand.

Mr. Oliveira Baptista replaces Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, the company said Monday.

Prior to joining LVMH's Kenzo, Mr. Oliveira Baptista served as creative director at French fashion company Lacoste from 2010 to 2018.

"Felipe's talent as a designer, his expertise in clothing and his personal attachment to diverse cultures will be valuable assets in rejuvenating the creative energy at the Maison," LVMH Fashion Group Chairman Sidney Toledano said.

Apart from luxury brand Kenzo, LVMH also owns Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Givenchy, among others. The company also recently created a new luxury fashion label called Fenty, together with popstar Rihanna.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

