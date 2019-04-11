Log in
LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : April 11, 2019 Sun Song, Cactus Garden and Afternoon Swim, three new fragrance creations from Louis Vuitton inspired by California summer

04/11/2019 | 10:38am EDT

The Cologne Perfumes are an ideal alliance between the lightness of a citrus mist and the depth of flowers. These 'perfumes of light', as the Master Perfumer calls them, evoke the California summer with long stretches of beaches, unique light and a ubiquitous spirit of freedom. Sun Song sings of beautiful weather, illuminated by orange blossom, accentuated and caressed by citron and musk notes. Cactus Garden invites maté, the singular and exotic tea, accompanied by bergamot and lemongrass. A wave of well-being, Afternoon Swim elevates the orange, joined by bergamot and mandarin.

The final touch for this scented trio of summer celebration is packaging created by multimedia artist and Los Angeles native Alex Israel. The artist imaged each of the fragrances as a touchstone of his universe, where summer is experienced through the lens of sunglasses, the promise of a road trip on California highways, or the power of the Pacific waves.

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 14:37:05 UTC
