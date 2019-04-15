LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : April 15, 2019 LVMH publishes 2018 Annual Report

'To understand LVMH, you have to look beyond the figures. Our Group's performance is above all the consequence of our long-term vision.' With these words of introduction Bernard Arnault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LVMH, presents the 2018 Annual Report.

Following 2016 and 2017, the LVMH Group presents its third interactive Annual Report in addition to the book format print version. The online version of the report proposes an interactive discovery of the key events that marked last year for LVMH and its Maisons.

From the inauguration of the newly renovated Jardin d'Acclimatation and the fourth edition of Les Journées Particulières, to the 'Jean-Michel Basquiat - Egon Schiele' exhibition at the Fondation Louis Vuitton, discover the 2018 edition of the interactive LVMH Annual Report, featuring an array of content for an in-depth discovery of the Group and its Maisons. In addition to the 'Confidences Particulières' podcast series there are videos and in-depth articles on major events during the year, including Louis Vuitton's 'Volez, Voguez, Voyagez' exhibition in Shanghai, JOY by Dior, new Hublot ambassador Kylian Mbappé, RIMOWA's 120th anniversary and much more.

Read the 2018 Annual Report

In conjunction with the release of the interactive Annual Report, LVMH Chief Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Guiony recaps the results for 2018.