LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE

(MC)
LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : April 15, 2019 LVMH publishes 2018 Annual Report

04/15/2019 | 01:03pm EDT

'To understand LVMH, you have to look beyond the figures. Our Group's performance is above all the consequence of our long-term vision.' With these words of introduction Bernard Arnault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LVMH, presents the 2018 Annual Report.

Following 2016 and 2017, the LVMH Group presents its third interactive Annual Report in addition to the book format print version. The online version of the report proposes an interactive discovery of the key events that marked last year for LVMH and its Maisons.

From the inauguration of the newly renovated Jardin d'Acclimatation and the fourth edition of Les Journées Particulières, to the 'Jean-Michel Basquiat - Egon Schiele' exhibition at the Fondation Louis Vuitton, discover the 2018 edition of the interactive LVMH Annual Report, featuring an array of content for an in-depth discovery of the Group and its Maisons. In addition to the 'Confidences Particulières' podcast series there are videos and in-depth articles on major events during the year, including Louis Vuitton's 'Volez, Voguez, Voyagez' exhibition in Shanghai, JOY by Dior, new Hublot ambassador Kylian Mbappé, RIMOWA's 120th anniversary and much more.

Read the 2018 Annual Report

In conjunction with the release of the interactive Annual Report, LVMH Chief Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Guiony recaps the results for 2018.

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 17:02:08 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 51 594 M
EBIT 2019 11 080 M
Net income 2019 7 161 M
Debt 2019 4 546 M
Yield 2019 1,97%
P/E ratio 2019 23,99
P/E ratio 2020 22,18
EV / Sales 2019 3,43x
EV / Sales 2020 3,09x
Capitalization 172 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 349 €
Spread / Average Target 1,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Delphine Arnault-Gancia Director
Antoine Arnault Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE32.80%196 851
VF CORPORATION27.15%35 328
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.39.69%22 000
MONCLER26.17%10 614
RALPH LAUREN CORP0.00%9 950
PVH CORPORATION38.95%9 537
