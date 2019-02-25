Log in
LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : Begins Building Second Eyewear Factory; Aims to Triple Production -AFP

02/25/2019

--LVMH and its Italian partner have begun building a second eyewear factory in Italy that will allow production to rise to more than 4.5 million pairs per year, up from current capacity of 1.5 million pairs, AFP reports.

--The new factory should be up and running by the fourth quarter of 2020, LVMH Chief Strategy Officer Jean-Baptiste Voisin told AFP.

--The French luxury-goods giant in April 2018 inaugurated the first production site for Thelios, its joint venture with eyewear maker Marcolin. LVMH is looking to take back control of its brands' eyewear, which was historically licensed to other companies like Safilo, AFP reports.

Full story (in French): https://bit.ly/2Tm5JEg

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

