Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE

(MC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : Brexit, yellow vests take fizz out of champagne sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2019 | 07:50am EDT
Bottles of champagne are displayed at a Nicolas French wine specialist store in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Brexit and France's "yellow vest" protest movement pushed the number of bottles of French champagne sold last year to its lowest since 2004, trade group data showed on Sunday.

The Comité Interprofessionnel du Vin de Champagne (CIVC) said the number of bottles sold fell 1.8 percent to 302 million in 2018, though total revenue edged up 0.3 percent to a record 4.9 billion euros (£4.17 billion) as prices rose.

"The fall in volume is becoming a bit worrying, with the slowdown in France and Britain not compensated by higher sales outside the European Union," CIVC co-president Jean-Marie Barillere told Reuters.

French and UK sales together account for about 60 percent of total sales by volume. French sales fell 4.2 percent to 147 million bottles, with more bottles sold abroad than in France for the first time in 100 years, as a slow economy and the yellow vest anti-government protest movement weighed on sales.

Barillere said the protests had hit Paris tourist arrivals and French household confidence, hurting demand.

Total export sales edged up 0.6 percent to nearly 155 million bottles, but total export revenue rose 1.8 percent to 2.9 billion euros as the focus on value of big houses, such as LVMH's Moët & Chandon and Pernod Ricard's Mumm, the world's best-selling champagne, paid off.

In Britain, sales fell for the third year in a row, due in part to uncertainty sparked by the country's planned departure from the European Union. Volumes dropped 3.6 percent to 26.8 million bottles for total revenue of 406 million euros. Volumes had already fallen 11 percent in 2017 and 9 percent in 2016.

CIVC said champagne was feeling strong competition from Italian prosecco, which is three to four times cheaper.

Sales to the United States increased 2.7 percent to 23.7 million bottles for revenue of 577 million euros.

Sales to Japan were up 5.5 percent to 13.6 million bottles, while sales to Hong Kong and China - each accounting for more than 2 million bottles - were up 12 and 10.1 percent respectively.

The biggest sales increase was seen in South Africa, where volume was up more than 38 percent to 1.1 million bottles.

(Reporting by Pascale Denis; Writing by Geert De Clercq and Mark Potter)

Stocks treated in this article : LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE, Pernod Ricard
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE 0.95% 318.6 Real-time Quote.23.39%
PERNOD RICARD 0.83% 158.8 Real-time Quote.10.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON
07:50aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Brexit, yellow vests take fizz out of champagne sal..
RE
03/15MARCH 15, 2019 RUINART X VIK MUNIZ : an artist's vision of the champagne house c..
PU
03/15LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Celebrity Offspring Beauty Vlogger Loses Sephora Co..
AQ
03/14LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Celebrity Offspring Beauty Vlogger Loses Sephora Co..
AQ
03/14THE LATEST : Sephora drops YouTube star over college bribery
AQ
03/14MARCH 14, 2019 LES ESCALES FRED : a narrative odyssey recounted by Vincent Darré
PU
03/14LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : to Nominate Iris Knobloch to Succeed Bernadette Chi..
DJ
03/14LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : March 14, 2019 LVMH strengthens its commitment to b..
PU
03/13MARCH 13, 2019 ELLESVMH ACCELERATOR : LVMH advances with initiatives to achieve..
PU
03/12LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : March 12, 2019 Wild Immersion, a new attraction at ..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 50 872 M
EBIT 2019 10 899 M
Net income 2019 7 029 M
Debt 2019 3 965 M
Yield 2019 2,10%
P/E ratio 2019 22,69
P/E ratio 2020 20,95
EV / Sales 2019 3,24x
EV / Sales 2020 2,94x
Capitalization 161 B
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 323 €
Spread / Average Target 1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Delphine Arnault-Gancia Director
Antoine Arnault Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE23.39%182 219
VF CORPORATION18.84%33 539
HENNES & MAURITZ7.92%21 525
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.16.59%18 774
MONCLER27.89%10 709
RALPH LAUREN CORP16.74%9 496
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.