LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : February 18, 2019 The Fondation Louis Vuitton presents “The Courtauld Collection, A Vision for Impressionism” from February 20 to June 17, 2019

These works are habitually displayed at the Courtauld Gallery in London or are part of public and private collections around the world. Some one hundred works, primarily paintings, joined by graphic works, have now been brought together at the Fondation Louis Vuitton for their first exhibition in Paris in over 60 years, offering a unique opportunity to discover or rediscover a major chapter in French painting.

Arranged in chronological order, the exhibition spans three galleries, revolving around two series of works by two major figures from the period: Georges Seurat (14 paintings) and Paul Cézanne (10 paintings and three drawings). The other rooms display major works by Claude Monet, Edouard Manet, Vincent Van Gogh, Edgar Degas, Auguste Renoir, Paul Gauguin, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec and Amedeo Modigliani. The exhibition ends with a documentary section and a film that retraces the history of the Courtauld family and the magnificent collection.

Alongside this exceptional exhibition the Fondation Louis Vuitton is also featuring a new selection of works from its own contemporary art collection. Entitled 'A Vision for Painting', this exhibition runs until August 26, 2019.