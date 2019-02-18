Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE

(MC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : February 18, 2019 The Fondation Louis Vuitton presents “The Courtauld Collection, A Vision for Impressionism” from February 20 to June 17, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 12:17pm EST

These works are habitually displayed at the Courtauld Gallery in London or are part of public and private collections around the world. Some one hundred works, primarily paintings, joined by graphic works, have now been brought together at the Fondation Louis Vuitton for their first exhibition in Paris in over 60 years, offering a unique opportunity to discover or rediscover a major chapter in French painting.

Arranged in chronological order, the exhibition spans three galleries, revolving around two series of works by two major figures from the period: Georges Seurat (14 paintings) and Paul Cézanne (10 paintings and three drawings). The other rooms display major works by Claude Monet, Edouard Manet, Vincent Van Gogh, Edgar Degas, Auguste Renoir, Paul Gauguin, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec and Amedeo Modigliani. The exhibition ends with a documentary section and a film that retraces the history of the Courtauld family and the magnificent collection.

Alongside this exceptional exhibition the Fondation Louis Vuitton is also featuring a new selection of works from its own contemporary art collection. Entitled 'A Vision for Painting', this exhibition runs until August 26, 2019.

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 17:16:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON
12:17pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : February 18, 2019 The Fondation Louis Vuitton prese..
PU
02/16LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Glenmorangie unveils Allta, the first whisky using ..
AQ
02/15LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : February 15, 2019 Glenmorangie celebrates tenth ann..
PU
02/14LVMH : Belmond Shareholders Approve Acquisition by LVMH
GL
02/14LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : February 14, 2019 TAG Heuer launches two special-ed..
PU
02/14LVMH : availability of 2018 audited consolidated financial statements
AQ
02/13French wine and spirits exports shrug off weak China to hit record in 2018
RE
02/12LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : February 12, 2019 LVMH welcomes the second season o..
PU
02/08LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : February 8, 2019 Fendi celebrates the return of its..
PU
02/08LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : February 8, 2019 LVMH Métiers d'Art invites Sabrina..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 50 712 M
EBIT 2019 10 821 M
Net income 2019 7 003 M
Debt 2019 3 811 M
Yield 2019 2,28%
P/E ratio 2019 21,02
P/E ratio 2020 19,33
EV / Sales 2019 3,01x
EV / Sales 2020 2,72x
Capitalization 149 B
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 320 €
Spread / Average Target 8,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Delphine Arnault-Gancia Director
Antoine Arnault Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE13.94%167 808
VF CORPORATION21.81%34 378
HENNES & MAURITZ8.22%21 453
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.24.24%20 005
MONCLER18.73%9 916
RALPH LAUREN CORP20.91%9 835
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.