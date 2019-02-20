Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE

(MC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : February 20, 2019 LVMH partners with Secours populaire to launch “Une Journée Pour Soi” ( “A Day All Your Own”) initiative to support women in vulnerable situations in six French cities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 11:21am EST

When resolving day-to-day difficulties is a full-time activity there is little room for personal or cultural pursuits, which is why giving women an opportunity to think about themselves is essential. Whether vulnerable situations result from poverty, physical or psychological abuse, or unfortunate accidents of life, self-esteem is fundamental to personal dignity and healthy relations with others, and actively contributes to the healing process.

These days will center on three activities:

  • A guided tour of a cultural institution, such as La Piscine, Musée d'Art et d'Industrie André Diligent in Roubaix, the Fondation Louis Vuitton, the Château de Carcassonne, the Musée Regards de Provence or Maison Ruinart
  • A session with makeup artists from LVMH Maisons Sephora, Guerlain and Make Up For Ever
  • A photo shoot with professional photographers (Laziz Hamani, Olivia Arthur, Gabriel de la Chapelle, Alain Delorme and Rebecka Oftedal), after which prints will be given to the women.

Women are the most exposed to vulnerable situations, and to build public awareness of their cause a book will be published with a selection of these portraits. The book will include text by Claire Lajeunie, filmmaker and author of Sur la Route des Invisibles: Femmes dans la Rue, a moving account of 'invisible' homeless women. All proceeds from the sale of the book will be donated to the Secours populaire français.

'Throughout its long history, the Secours populaire français has always stressed the fundamental importance of providing support for women. More women than men seek assistance from our volunteers across France. At the same time, there are more women than men working in management positions at our charity. I sincerely wish every success for this generous initiative, one that is once again being organized in partnership with LVMH,' said Julien Lauprêtre, President of the Secours populaire français.

'Attentiveness to the well-being of women and access to culture are both central concerns for LVMH and its Maisons. We thus believe it is essential to share our expertise in these areas with women whose paths have been impeded by difficulties. We hope that the attention they receive thanks to this initiative, in addition to ongoing support from the Secours populaire, will help bolster their resilience,' said Antoine Arnault.

Dates and locations of Une Journée Pour Soi events:

  • February 27 in Saint-Denis
  • March 1 in Marseille
  • March 6 in Roubaix
  • March 8 in Paris
  • March 18 in Reims
  • March 21 in Carcassonne

This partnership between LVMH and Secours populaire builds on the existing ties established with the Recto/Verso art exhibition and charity auction events hosted at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in 2015 and 2018.

This initiative reflects the active social responsibility engagement of the LVMH Group, which has for the past ten years provided support for non-profit associations that help people rejoin the workforce in the cities of Clichy and Montfermeil, including women through the Force Femmes association, as well as support for single-parent families.

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 16:18:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON
11:35aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Bella Hadid Is a Damn Dream Girl in This Red Versac..
AQ
11:21aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : February 20, 2019 LVMH partners with Secours popula..
PU
11:21aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : February 20, 2019 Louis Vuitton unveils new Tambour..
PU
11:21aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Snapshot Shareholders 2018
PU
10:08aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : to Appoint Insider to Succeed Karl Lagerfeld at Fen..
DJ
02/19LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel's Creative Force, Dies -- 6t..
DJ
02/19LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel's Creative Force, Dies -- 5t..
DJ
02/19LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel's Creative Force, Dies -- 4t..
DJ
02/19LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Correction to Karl Lagerfeld Dies
DJ
02/19LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Couturier Karl Lagerfeld Dies-- 2nd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 50 712 M
EBIT 2019 10 821 M
Net income 2019 7 004 M
Debt 2019 3 811 M
Yield 2019 2,25%
P/E ratio 2019 21,24
P/E ratio 2020 19,53
EV / Sales 2019 3,04x
EV / Sales 2020 2,74x
Capitalization 150 B
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 320 €
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Delphine Arnault-Gancia Director
Antoine Arnault Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE15.12%170 217
VF CORPORATION21.81%34 311
HENNES & MAURITZ9.51%21 664
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.21.35%19 539
MONCLER20.43%10 097
RALPH LAUREN CORP21.25%9 863
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.