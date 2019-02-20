LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : February 20, 2019 LVMH partners with Secours populaire to launch “Une Journée Pour Soi” ( “A Day All Your Own”) initiative to support women in vulnerable situations in six French cities

When resolving day-to-day difficulties is a full-time activity there is little room for personal or cultural pursuits, which is why giving women an opportunity to think about themselves is essential. Whether vulnerable situations result from poverty, physical or psychological abuse, or unfortunate accidents of life, self-esteem is fundamental to personal dignity and healthy relations with others, and actively contributes to the healing process.

These days will center on three activities:

A guided tour of a cultural institution, such as La Piscine, Musée d'Art et d'Industrie André Diligent in Roubaix, the Fondation Louis Vuitton, the Château de Carcassonne, the Musée Regards de Provence or Maison Ruinart

A session with makeup artists from LVMH Maisons Sephora, Guerlain and Make Up For Ever

A photo shoot with professional photographers (Laziz Hamani, Olivia Arthur, Gabriel de la Chapelle, Alain Delorme and Rebecka Oftedal), after which prints will be given to the women.

Women are the most exposed to vulnerable situations, and to build public awareness of their cause a book will be published with a selection of these portraits. The book will include text by Claire Lajeunie, filmmaker and author of Sur la Route des Invisibles: Femmes dans la Rue, a moving account of 'invisible' homeless women. All proceeds from the sale of the book will be donated to the Secours populaire français.

'Throughout its long history, the Secours populaire français has always stressed the fundamental importance of providing support for women. More women than men seek assistance from our volunteers across France. At the same time, there are more women than men working in management positions at our charity. I sincerely wish every success for this generous initiative, one that is once again being organized in partnership with LVMH,' said Julien Lauprêtre, President of the Secours populaire français.

'Attentiveness to the well-being of women and access to culture are both central concerns for LVMH and its Maisons. We thus believe it is essential to share our expertise in these areas with women whose paths have been impeded by difficulties. We hope that the attention they receive thanks to this initiative, in addition to ongoing support from the Secours populaire, will help bolster their resilience,' said Antoine Arnault.

Dates and locations of Une Journée Pour Soi events:

February 27 in Saint-Denis

March 1 in Marseille

March 6 in Roubaix

March 8 in Paris

March 18 in Reims

March 21 in Carcassonne

This partnership between LVMH and Secours populaire builds on the existing ties established with the Recto/Verso art exhibition and charity auction events hosted at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in 2015 and 2018.

This initiative reflects the active social responsibility engagement of the LVMH Group, which has for the past ten years provided support for non-profit associations that help people rejoin the workforce in the cities of Clichy and Montfermeil, including women through the Force Femmes association, as well as support for single-parent families.