LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE

(MC)
My previous session
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : February 20, 2019 Louis Vuitton unveils new Tambour Horizon connected watch and Horizon wireless earphones

02/20/2019 | 11:21am EST

Louis Vuitton lets explorers at heart live their adventures to the fullest thanks to the very best technology. The new Tambour Horizon campaign presents the Maison's new connected watch, featuring five internationally-renowned talents: Sophie Turner, Justin Theroux, Urassaya Sperbund, Liu Haoran and Liya Kebede. Althgouh they come from very different universes, they all embody Louis Vuitton's spirit of fearless journeys. The Maison also makes its debut in the world of high tech audio with a collection of wireless earphones.

Featuring a fresh design and exciting technical innovations, the new collection of Tambour Horizon watches builds on all the elements that have made the previous models a resounding success, adding a cutting-edge connected experience for wearers. The new Tambour Horizon introduces new materials such as polished white ceramic, along with new applications and interchangeable straps. Much more than an accessory, the timepiece becomes an essential ally for a connected experience throughout the day.

Alongside the world of watches, Louis Vuitton takes the connected experience into another dimension with its new Horizon wireless earphones, which are compatible with the Tambour Horizon watch. Using a system developed by specialist Master & Dynamic, the headphones boast audio quality that rivals the best ever achieved in the field. The headphones are available in four colorways - black, white and red Monogram, or yellow and blue LV stripes. The new Louis Vuitton Horizon headphones are set to become the new companions for nomadic aficionados of elegant high tech.

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 16:18:02 UTC
