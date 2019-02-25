Log in
LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : February 25, 2019 Hennessy unveils "The Seven Worlds", an epic short film by Ridley Scott exploring the seven tasting notes in its signature cognac Hennessy X.O

02/25/2019 | 10:42am EST

Reaffirming the idea that 'Each drop of Hennessy X.O. is an Odyssey', legendary director Ridley Scott - whose films include Gladiator, Alien, Blade Runner and The Martian - directed the new Hennessy advertising campaign. Entitled 'The Seven Worlds', this visual odyssey explores the seven tasting notes found in the Maison's signature Hennessy X.O. cognac.

For Hennessy, Ridley Scott drew on his subversive sense of narrative and inimitable talent to bring to life the seven tasting notes of the Hennessy X.O. cognac through a stunning interpretation.

'Hennessy has a great product, and I was lucky enough to have the freedom to interpret this and create something amazing. I think people will be stunned when they see the film,' said Ridley Scott. 'It's more than advertising, its an art form.'

Under the filmmaker's direction, the seven tasting notes described by Hennessy's Comité de Dégustation come to life. Sweet Notes, Rising Heat, Spicy Edge, Flowing Flame, Chocolate Lull, Wood Crunches and Infinite Echo each evoke enthralling worlds, transporting viewers through a vivid and wondrous dreamscape.

The production team for the short film, which transcends traditional advertising, included Moving Picture Company (MPC), a global leader in visual effects that has previously collaborated with Ridley Scott on several of his films.

The short version of the film premiered on February 24th during the 91st Oscars ceremony.

Alcohol abuse is dangerous for health. Please drink responsibly.

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 15:41:02 UTC
