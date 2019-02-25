LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : February 25, 2019 LVMH reveals the list of the 20 designers shortlisted for the semi-final held on March 1st and 2nd, 2019

PANEL OF EXPERTS OF THE 2019 PRIZE

Emmanuelle Alt , Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Paris (Paris) Rami Atallah , Cofounder and CEO of the fashion platform Ssense (Montreal) Imran Amed , Founder and Editor-in-Chief of The Business of Fashion (London) Sarah Andelman , Founder of Just an Idea (Paris) Glenda Bailey , Editor-in-Chief of Harper's Bazaar US (New York) Fabien Baron , Art director, Founder of Baron & Baron (New York) Tim Blanks , Editor-at-Large for The Business of Fashion (London) Derek Blasberg , Head of Fashion and Beauty partnerships for YouTube (New York) Alexandre de Betak , Founder of Bureau Betak (Paris) Frédéric Bodenes , Art Director of Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche (Paris) Carmen Busquets , Investor in BoF, Farfetch, Net-à-Porter, Lyst, Moda Operandi (Caracas) Burak Cakmak , Dean of Fashion of Parsons School of Design (New York) Naomi Campbell , Top model and Philanthropist (New York) Marie Chaix , Fashion editor at Double magazine (New York) Anne-Sophie von Claer , Deputy Editorial director of Le Figaro (Paris) Angelica Cheung , Editor-in-Chief of Vogue China (Beijing) Godfrey Deeny, International Editor in Chief of Fashion Network (Paris) Babeth Djian , Editor-in-Chief of Numéro (Paris) Edward Enninful Obe , Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue (London) Linda Fargo, Senior Vice-President of Bergdorf Goodman (New York) Chiara Ferragni , Digital entrepreneur and President and CEO of Tbs Crew (Milan) Angelo Flaccavento , Fashion journalist (Ragusa) Hans de Foer , Director of the Postgraduate Fashion Program at the Institut Français de la Mode (Paris) Jo-Ann Furniss , Journalist and Creative Director (London) Chantal Gaemperle , LVMH Group Executive Vice President for Human Resources and Synergies (Paris) Stephen Gan , Editor-in-chief of V magazine and V man and creative director of Elle USA (New York) Michel Gaubert , Sound Designer (Paris) Julie Gilhart , Consultant (New York) Ikram Goldman , Founder of ikram (Chicago) Elizabeth Von Guttman , Cofounder of the magazine System and of Fashion Tech (Paris) Jefferson Hack , Co-Founder and Editorial Director of Dazed Group (London) Amanda Harlech , Creative consultant (London) Ashley Heath , Editorial director at Pop and Arena Homme+ (London) Laure Hériard Dubreuil , Founder and Chief Executive of The Webster (Miami) Adrian Joffe , Chief Executive Officer of Dover Street Market International (London) Sylvia Jorif , Journalist at ELLE Magazine (Paris) Karlie Kloss , Top Model and Philanthropist (New York) Joerg Koch , Editor-in-chief of 032c (Berlin) Suzanne Koller , Fashion director of M Le Monde magazine (Paris) Hirofumi Kurino , Creative Director of United Arrows (Tokyo) Susie Lau , Founder of StyleBubble.com and journalist (London) Linda Loppa , Adviser Strategy & Vision at Polimoda Paris Platform (Paris) Pat McGrath , Makeup Artist (New York) Kevin Ma , Founder and CEO of the Hypebeast (New York) Sara Maino , Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Italian Vogue and Head of Vogue Talents (Milan) Suzy Menkes , Vogue International Editor (Paris and New York) Virginie Mouzat, Fashion Editor-in-Chief of Vanity Fair France (Paris) Sarah Mower , Contributing Editor of Vogue US (London) Hidetoshi Nakata , Former International Football player and fashion icon (Tokyo) Alexia Niedzielski , Cofounder of the magazine System and of Fashion Tech (London) Ezra Petronio , Editor-in-chief of Self Service (Paris) Fabio Piras , Course Director of Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design (London) Peter Philips , Creative and Image Director of Christian Dior Makeup (Antwerp) Loïc Prigent , Filmmaker (Paris) Gaia Repossi , Creative Director of Repossi (Paris) Carine Roitfeld, Editor-in-Chief of CR Fashion Book and Global Fashion Director of Harper's Bazaar (Paris) Marie-Amélie Sauvé , Stylist and Editor of Mastermind (Paris) Anne-Florence Schmitt , Director of Madame Figaro (Paris) Aimee Song , Influencer and founder of Song of Style (New York) Carla Sozzani , Founder of 10 Corso Como (Milan) Stefano Tonchi , Editor-in-Chief of W Magazine (New York) Aizel Trudel , Founder of the fashion platform Aizel (Moscow) Natalia Vodianova , Top Model and Philanthropist (Paris)