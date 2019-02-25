LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : February 25, 2019 LVMH reveals the list of the 20 designers shortlisted for the semi-final held on March 1st and 2nd, 2019
02/25/2019 | 04:57am EST
PANEL OF EXPERTS OF THE 2019 PRIZE
Emmanuelle Alt, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Paris (Paris)Rami Atallah, Cofounder and CEO of the fashion platform Ssense (Montreal)Imran Amed, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of The Business of Fashion (London)Sarah Andelman, Founder of Just an Idea (Paris)Glenda Bailey, Editor-in-Chief of Harper's Bazaar US (New York)Fabien Baron, Art director, Founder of Baron & Baron (New York)Tim Blanks, Editor-at-Large for The Business of Fashion (London)Derek Blasberg, Head of Fashion and Beauty partnerships for YouTube (New York)Alexandre de Betak, Founder of Bureau Betak (Paris)Frédéric Bodenes, Art Director of Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche (Paris)Carmen Busquets, Investor in BoF, Farfetch, Net-à-Porter, Lyst, Moda Operandi (Caracas)Burak Cakmak, Dean of Fashion of Parsons School of Design (New York)Naomi Campbell, Top model and Philanthropist (New York)Marie Chaix, Fashion editor at Double magazine (New York)Anne-Sophie von Claer, Deputy Editorial director of Le Figaro (Paris)Angelica Cheung, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue China (Beijing)Godfrey Deeny,International Editor in Chief of Fashion Network (Paris)Babeth Djian, Editor-in-Chief of Numéro (Paris)Edward Enninful Obe, Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue (London)Linda Fargo,Senior Vice-President of Bergdorf Goodman (New York)Chiara Ferragni, Digital entrepreneur and President and CEO of Tbs Crew (Milan)Angelo Flaccavento, Fashion journalist (Ragusa)Hans de Foer, Director of the Postgraduate Fashion Program at the Institut Français de la Mode (Paris)Jo-Ann Furniss, Journalist and Creative Director (London)Chantal Gaemperle, LVMH Group Executive Vice President for Human Resources and Synergies (Paris)Stephen Gan, Editor-in-chief of V magazine and V man and creative director of Elle USA (New York)Michel Gaubert, Sound Designer (Paris)Julie Gilhart, Consultant (New York)Ikram Goldman, Founder of ikram (Chicago)Elizabeth Von Guttman, Cofounder of the magazine System and of Fashion Tech (Paris)Jefferson Hack, Co-Founder and Editorial Director of Dazed Group (London)Amanda Harlech, Creative consultant (London)Ashley Heath, Editorial director at Pop and Arena Homme+ (London)Laure Hériard Dubreuil, Founder and Chief Executive of The Webster (Miami)Adrian Joffe, Chief Executive Officer of Dover Street Market International (London)Sylvia Jorif, Journalist at ELLE Magazine (Paris)Karlie Kloss, Top Model and Philanthropist (New York)Joerg Koch, Editor-in-chief of 032c (Berlin)Suzanne Koller, Fashion director of M Le Monde magazine (Paris)Hirofumi Kurino, Creative Director of United Arrows (Tokyo)Susie Lau, Founder of StyleBubble.com and journalist (London)Linda Loppa, Adviser Strategy & Vision at Polimoda Paris Platform (Paris)Pat McGrath, Makeup Artist (New York)Kevin Ma, Founder and CEO of the Hypebeast (New York)Sara Maino, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Italian Vogue and Head of Vogue Talents (Milan)Suzy Menkes, Vogue International Editor (Paris and New York)Virginie Mouzat,Fashion Editor-in-Chief of Vanity Fair France (Paris)Sarah Mower, Contributing Editor of Vogue US (London)Hidetoshi Nakata, Former International Football player and fashion icon (Tokyo)Alexia Niedzielski, Cofounder of the magazine System and of Fashion Tech (London)Ezra Petronio, Editor-in-chief of Self Service (Paris)Fabio Piras, Course Director of Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design (London)Peter Philips, Creative and Image Director of Christian Dior Makeup (Antwerp)Loïc Prigent, Filmmaker (Paris)Gaia Repossi, Creative Director of Repossi (Paris)Carine Roitfeld,Editor-in-Chief of CR Fashion Book and Global Fashion Director of Harper's Bazaar (Paris)Marie-Amélie Sauvé, Stylist and Editor of Mastermind (Paris)Anne-Florence Schmitt, Director of Madame Figaro (Paris)Aimee Song, Influencer and founder of Song of Style (New York)Carla Sozzani, Founder of 10 Corso Como (Milan)Stefano Tonchi, Editor-in-Chief of W Magazine (New York)Aizel Trudel, Founder of the fashion platform Aizel (Moscow)Natalia Vodianova, Top Model and Philanthropist (Paris)
