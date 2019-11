--LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC.FR) has gained access to Tiffany & books after it improved its offer to almost $130 per share, or nearly $16 billion, Reuters reports citing sources.

--The U.S. jeweler had previously rejected an initial all-cash offer of $120 per share from the French luxury-goods giant saying that it significantly undervalued the company.

Full story: https://reut.rs/2KI5hKL

