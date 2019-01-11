LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : January 11, 2019 Chaumet library welcomes third box set of three books published by Assouline

Launched in 2016, the Chaumet library added a third box set in 2018, published by Assouline. The three books in this latest addition to the collection are an invitation to explore the Chaumet's extraordinary culture. The first, entitled Figures of Style, celebrates women of character who have long been faithful customers of the high jewelry house. The second volume, Les Mondes de Chaumet, spotlights Chaumet's cosmopolitan vision through documents from its archives. And Crown Jewels, the third tome, recounts the close ties the Maison has had with reigning families across Europe and the world.

For over two centuries, the art of jewelry by Chaumet has been part of the lives of Western women, reflecting their emancipation. In Figures of Style, the first volume in the new Chaumet box set, art historian Julie Verlaine recounts the perfect match between the Maison's jewelry virtuosity and the refined tastes of exceptional women who marked their times.