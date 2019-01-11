Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE (MC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/11 10:43:19 am
258.075 EUR   -0.41%
05:25aFrench protests weigh on Richemont sales as China holds up
RE
2018LVMH : Hotels, a new territory to explore
2018LVMH splashes out on luxury hotels with $3.2 billion Belmond deal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : January 11, 2019 Chaumet library welcomes third box set of three books published by Assouline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 10:14am EST

Launched in 2016, the Chaumet library added a third box set in 2018, published by Assouline. The three books in this latest addition to the collection are an invitation to explore the Chaumet's extraordinary culture. The first, entitled Figures of Style, celebrates women of character who have long been faithful customers of the high jewelry house. The second volume, Les Mondes de Chaumet, spotlights Chaumet's cosmopolitan vision through documents from its archives. And Crown Jewels, the third tome, recounts the close ties the Maison has had with reigning families across Europe and the world.

For over two centuries, the art of jewelry by Chaumet has been part of the lives of Western women, reflecting their emancipation. In Figures of Style, the first volume in the new Chaumet box set, art historian Julie Verlaine recounts the perfect match between the Maison's jewelry virtuosity and the refined tastes of exceptional women who marked their times.

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 15:13:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON
10:14aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : January 11, 2019 Chaumet library welcomes third box..
PU
05:25aFrench protests weigh on Richemont sales as China holds up
RE
01/10French companies bruised by 'yellow vests' protests
RE
01/09EUROPE : Trade deal optimism boosts European shares as exporters rally
RE
01/07Chanel flags growth in luxury watchmaking with stake in parts maker Kenissi
RE
01/03EUROPE : Apple warning shakes European shares as tech stocks tumble
RE
01/03EUROPE : Apple warning shakes European shares as tech stocks tumble
RE
2018EUROPE : European shares in tentative New Year's Eve rise after bruising 2018
RE
2018LVMH : Hotels, a new territory to explore
2018DECEMBER 24, 2018 A YEAR OF ART AND : 2018 highlights from LVMH and its Maisons
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 46 884 M
EBIT 2018 9 975 M
Net income 2018 6 444 M
Debt 2018 4 821 M
Yield 2018 2,28%
P/E ratio 2018 20,29
P/E ratio 2019 18,65
EV / Sales 2018 2,89x
EV / Sales 2019 2,63x
Capitalization 131 B
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 319 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Delphine Arnault-Gancia Director
Antoine Arnault Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE0.37%152 622
VF CORPORATION3.22%29 669
HENNES & MAURITZ7.27%22 165
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.8.22%18 007
MONCLER6.67%9 261
RALPH LAUREN CORP3.29%8 805
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.