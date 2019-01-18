Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE (MC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : January 18, 2019 Calling all startups! Compete for the 3rd LVMH Innovation Award and win a spot with us at Viva Technology 2019!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 12:34pm EST

After three days of pitch sessions and decisive exchanges, the startup with the most compelling solution will join the 2017 and 2018 winners and finalists of this unique competition conceived to spark exciting new ideas and drive the growth of startups: Heuritech (deep learning), Oyst (solution e-commerce), VeChain (block chain) and Kronos Care (post-purchase solution). The winner will receive a year of personalized support from the LVMH Group at the Station F incubator to drive its growth.

If your startup was created less than ten years ago, has fewer than 100 employees and proposes a solution that addresses the challenge of 'Crafting the customer experience of tomorrow', visit the LVMH Innovation Award website to apply: https://challenges.vivatechnology.com/en/challenges/lvmh.

Applications must be submitted by February 15, 2019!

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 17:33:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON
12:34pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : January 18, 2019 Calling all startups! Compete for ..
PU
12:16pEUROPE : European shares surf to six-week highs on U.S.-China trade progress
RE
08:57aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesla, RBS, American Express, Netflix...
01/17LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : January 17, 2019 Fall-Winter 2019/2020 Fashion Week..
PU
01/17Audemars Piguet and Swiss watch rivals hasten shift to in-house sales
RE
01/17LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Is Working on Luxury Brand With Rihanna -WWD
DJ
01/16LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : January 16, 2019 LVMH watch Maisons showcase their ..
PU
01/16LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : January 16, 2019 4th edition of the LVMH Institut d..
PU
01/14COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Swiss watchmakers brace for slowing Chinese dem..
RE
01/14EUROPE : European shares in reverse after shock China data; luxury stocks fall
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 46 855 M
EBIT 2018 9 973 M
Net income 2018 6 445 M
Debt 2018 4 797 M
Yield 2018 2,38%
P/E ratio 2018 19,32
P/E ratio 2019 17,77
EV / Sales 2018 2,76x
EV / Sales 2019 2,51x
Capitalization 125 B
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 317 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Delphine Arnault-Gancia Director
Antoine Arnault Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE-4.51%141 847
VF CORPORATION2.69%29 070
HENNES & MAURITZ6.41%21 726
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.19.35%19 217
MONCLER3.87%8 750
RALPH LAUREN CORP4.27%8 678
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.