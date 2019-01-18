LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : January 18, 2019 Calling all startups! Compete for the 3rd LVMH Innovation Award and win a spot with us at Viva Technology 2019!

After three days of pitch sessions and decisive exchanges, the startup with the most compelling solution will join the 2017 and 2018 winners and finalists of this unique competition conceived to spark exciting new ideas and drive the growth of startups: Heuritech (deep learning), Oyst (solution e-commerce), VeChain (block chain) and Kronos Care (post-purchase solution). The winner will receive a year of personalized support from the LVMH Group at the Station F incubator to drive its growth.

If your startup was created less than ten years ago, has fewer than 100 employees and proposes a solution that addresses the challenge of 'Crafting the customer experience of tomorrow', visit the LVMH Innovation Award website to apply: https://challenges.vivatechnology.com/en/challenges/lvmh.

Applications must be submitted by February 15, 2019!