LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : January 21, 2019 Moët & Chandon partners with ABB FIA de Formula E Championship as official champagne

Since the 1930s Moët & Chandon has been the official champagne of numerous automobile competition. The Maison remains faithful to this legacy as it deepens its commitment to sustainability by partnering with the ABB FIA Formula EChampionship, the fully-electric street racing series that has transformed cities around the world into race tracks since 2014. As Official Champagne Supplier, Moët & Chandon will be present at all the races during this fifth season, from the winner's podium to hospitality areas and VIP lounges, as well as the E-Village fan zone.

Concluded just ahead of the first race of season five of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship last December 15 in Ad Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, this partnership brings together two pioneers: Moët & Chandon, whose champagne has been enjoyed around the world since the founding of the Maison in 1743, and Formula E, the first fully-electric street racing championship. Beyond sharing memorable experiences, Moët & Chandon and Formula E are both dedicated to passing on their vision to future generations by leveraging technology and innovation to create greater sustainability.

'Moët & Chandon looks forward to partnering with Formula E, an innovative brand that supports the future of sustainable mobility. As a Maison that has made technology an essential component of our strategy - from the broad scope of our R&D to the precision of our sustainable viticulture practices - it is a pleasure to work with Formula E, which operates at the forefront of technology and rethinks the future,' said Stéphane Baschiera, President and CEO of Moët & Chandon.

The driving force behind Moët & Chandon's partnership with Formula E is a shared commitment to the environment. Nature is precious to Moët & Chandon because it is the source of the champagne's unique quality and identity. Moët & Chandon is not only a leader in champagne, but also in sustainable viticulture, for which it received double certification from the International Standards Organization (ISO) in 2014. The Maison has also received high quality environmental certification for all its production sites and activities since 2007.

With its single-seat electric race cars, Formula E ushers in the future of automobile racing while contributing to the fight against climate change. This electric street racing series - unique in the world - has also been awarded ISO certification for leading the way in sustainable practice at international events.

'With the prospect of serving up another intense and unpredictable year of racing in season five - we'll be celebrating the most memorable moments in style together with Moët & Chandon,' said Alejandro Agag, Founder & CEO of Formula E. 'This partnership is yet another demonstration of the continued growth of Formula E around the world, and the ever-expanding portfolio of well-known brands such as Moët & Chandon.'

Moët & Chandon joins TAG Heuer, an LVMH Group watchmaking brand, among the official partners of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

Alcohol abuse is dangerous to health, please drink responsibly.