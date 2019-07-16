Log in
LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : July 16, 2019 Two years after creation of Charter on Well-being of Fashion Models, LVMH and Kering host meeting to assess progress

0
07/16/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Two years after the creation of a Charter on Working Relations with Fashion Models and their Well-being, LVMH and Kering invited fashion industry stakeholders to a meeting in Paris on July 11th for an initial review of application of the measures. Two new groups signed the Charter during the event.

The Fashion Models Charter is the fruit of extensive work with key players in the fashion industry. Introduced in September 2017, the initiative was led by Antoine Arnault, a member of the LVMH Board of Directors. A meeting to review the impact of the Fashion Charter two years after its creation took place on July 11 in Paris, bringing together the different stakeholders.

The day-long event comprised four round tables to address pivotal issues: Who are the models? How are models recruited? How can models best be supported in exercising their profession? How can the physical and psychological health of models be effectively monitored?

© Sylvain Bachelot

Participants in the round tables - models, modeling agencies, fashion brand and other stakeholders - had an opportunity to discuss the positive impact of the Charter, as well as opportunities for further progress.

© Sylvain Bachelot

The event culminated with the signature of the Fashion Models Charter by fashion house Oscar de la Renta and advertising agency Publicis, joining publications Elle and Version Femina, both partners of the Charter since 2018.

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 16:59:08 UTC
