Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : Nears Deal to Acquire Tiffany for $16.3 Billion -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/24/2019 | 11:39am EST

By Ben Dummett and Dana Cimilluca

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is nearing a deal to buy famed jeweler Tiffany & Co. for more than $16 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The companies have reached a preliminary agreement on a deal that values Tiffany at $135 a share, or about $16.3 billion, the people said.

The boards of the luxury companies are meeting Sunday to finalize the deal and unless there is a last-minute hitch, it is expected to be announced Monday if not sooner.

The companies have been discussing a deal since LVMH last month privately approached Tiffany with an offer to buy the upscale jeweler for $120 a share.

Shares of New York-based Tiffany have surged on hopes of a deal at a higher price, closing Friday at $125.51. The shares traded near $140 in the middle of last year.

LVMH has a market value of nearly EUR200 billion ($220 billion). Buying Tiffany would increase the Paris-based company's exposure to jewelry, one of the fastest-growing businesses in the luxury sector.

The Financial Times earlier reported that a deal is close.

In 2018, the global jewelry market grew 7% and was worth about $20 billion, according to Bain & Co. Tiffany, with more than 300 stores globally and about $4 billion in annual revenue, has struggled with lackluster growth for years.

The 182-year-old brand has been trying to rebuild its business after ousting its chief executive two years ago amid pressure from an activist investor. The stock, which had slumped near $60 in 2016, had been hovering around $100 for much of the past year before LVMH's overture surfaced.

Under CEO Alessandro Bogliolo, the jeweler has pushed an expansion into China, with plans to open flagship stores in several major cities. The chain, which relies heavily on tourist spending in the U.S. market, also has been renovating its flagship New York store on Fifth Avenue.

But in recent quarters sales have slipped both in the U.S. and Asia, hurt by factors including trade tension between the U.S. and China. Excluding currency swings, comparable sales declined from a year earlier for two straight quarters.

Being part of a luxury-goods giant could help Tiffany weather such external challenges and return to growth.

LVMH, which has about $50 billion in annual revenue from brands including Louis Vuitton and Dom Pérignon, has fared better than Tiffany in recent years.

LVMH could use its deep pockets to develop product lines in which Tiffany is weak. LVMH already owns Tiffany rival Bulgari as well as luxury watchmakers Hublot and TAG Heuer.

The acquisition would be the biggest yet by LVMH under Bernard Arnault, the French billionaire who has been the luxury group's chief executive and controlling shareholder for three decades. It tops the EUR12 billion Mr. Arnault paid in 2017 to bring all of the French fashion house Christian Dior under the ownership of LVMH.

Mr. Bogliolo is familiar with LVMH; he spent 16 years at Bulgari before LVMH took control of the company in 2011 and then served as North American operating chief at LVMH's Sephora unit for a little more than a year.

--Suzanne Kapner and Matthew Dalton contributed to the article.

Write to Ben Dummett at ben.dummett@wsj.com and Dana Cimilluca at dana.cimilluca@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE 0.44% 396.25 Real-time Quote.53.47%
TIFFANY & CO. -0.78% 125.51 Delayed Quote.57.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON
01:35pFRANCE'S LVMH CLOSE TO BUYING TIFFAN : sources
RE
01:12pFrance's LVMH close to buying Tiffany after sweetening offer - sources
RE
11:39aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Nears Deal to Acquire Tiffany for $16.3 Billion -- ..
DJ
11:28aLVMH Nears Deal to Acquire Tiffany for $16.3 Billion
DJ
11/22NOVEMBER 22, 2019 &LDQUO;CASHMERE - : through the lens of filmmaker Luc Jacquet..
PU
11/21Wall Street dips as investors await U.S.-China trade progress
RE
11/21LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Sephora Is skin-clusive
AQ
11/21LVMH after Tiffany, PayPal prefers Honey
11/21Tiffany Shares Rise on Report of Increased Bid From LVMH
DJ
11/21LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Gains Access to Tiffany's Books After Improving Off..
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 53 402 M
EBIT 2019 11 502 M
Net income 2019 7 343 M
Debt 2019 5 419 M
Yield 2019 1,74%
P/E ratio 2019 27,3x
P/E ratio 2020 24,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,84x
EV / Sales2020 3,49x
Capitalization 199 B
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 406,57  €
Last Close Price 396,25  €
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Delphine Arnault-Gancia Director
Antoine Arnault Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE53.47%219 960
VF CORPORATION21.26%34 550
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.80.82%28 648
MONCLER S.P.A.29.38%10 381
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION4.01%8 029
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED210.30%7 572
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group