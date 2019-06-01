Log in
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE

(MC)
LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : OVERHEARD

06/01/2019

By Carol Ryan

How do you brush up a luxury brand? First, move it to Paris, then give it a snappier name.

Luxury giant LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton said this week that Jean Patou, a tiny label in which it bought a 70% stake late in 2018, will be renamed Patou.

Like Chanel, the brand was one of the busiest French couture houses of the 1920s, only it hasn't weathered the years quite so well. An early step in the revamp has been to shift the brand's headquarters back to the French capital from Watford, an unglamorous town outside London where its previous majority owner is based.

LVMH founder Bernard Arnault has revived labels before. He got his hands on Christian Dior by purchasing failed textile company Boussac for one French franc in 1984. Although the brand had seen better days, he understood its potential when a New York taxi driver couldn't name the French president but knew of Dior. More than three decades later, it is a multibillion-dollar brand.

Whether LVMH's decision to shorten Jean Patou to plain Patou had anything to do with conversations with New York cabbies is unclear.

Write to Carol Ryan at carol.ryan@wsj.com

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 51 986 M
EBIT 2019 11 203 M
Net income 2019 7 269 M
Debt 2019 4 156 M
Yield 2019 2,01%
P/E ratio 2019 23,27
P/E ratio 2020 21,39
EV / Sales 2019 3,37x
EV / Sales 2020 3,10x
Capitalization 171 B
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 357 €
Spread / Average Target 5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Delphine Arnault-Gancia Director
Antoine Arnault Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE31.14%191 017
VF CORPORATION14.77%32 856
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.34.73%21 345
UNDER ARMOUR29.03%9 777
MONCLER14.76%9 532
RALPH LAUREN CORP1.52%8 200
