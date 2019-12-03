Log in
LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : Press Release

0
12/03/2019 | 03:00am EST

> In PDF version

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA

LVMH - Notice to the holders of $750 million cash-settled synthetic convertible bonds due 2021 (ISIN code FR0013113073)

LVMH hereby informs the holders of the $750 million cash-settled synthetic convertible bonds due 2021 (ISIN code FR0013113073) (the « Bonds »):

  • that it has received on 2 December 2019 a notification which triggers the procedure provided under 7.1(v) of the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds (the « T&C), to determine if the Trading Condition (as such term is defined in the T&C) is met during a period of 10 Scheduled Trading Days (the « Reference Period» as per 7.1(v) of the T&C).

Accordingly :

  • the Reference Period runs from 3 December 2019 (included) until 16 December 2019 (included);
  • as per 7.1(v) of the T&C, if the Trading Conditionis met, LVMH will inform the Bondholders on the second Scheduled Trading Day following the end of the Reference Period, i.e. on 18 December 2019;
  • if the Trading Condition is met, Bondholders may exercise their Exercise Right (as defined under the T&C) for a period of 10 Scheduled Trading Days starting from 18 December 2019 (included).

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 07:59:11 UTC
EPS Revisions
