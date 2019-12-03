LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : Press Release

> In PDF version

LVMH - Notice to the holders of $750 million cash-settled synthetic convertible bonds due 2021 (ISIN code FR0013113073)

LVMH hereby informs the holders of the $750 million cash-settled synthetic convertible bonds due 2021 (ISIN code FR0013113073) (the « Bonds »):

that it has received on 2 December 2019 a notification which triggers the procedure provided under 7.1(v) of the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds (the « T&C), to determine if the Trading Condition (as such term is defined in the T&C) is met during a period of 10 Scheduled Trading Days (the « Reference Period» as per 7.1(v) of the T&C).

Accordingly :