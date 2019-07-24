Log in
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE

(MC)
LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : Sales at Vuitton, Dior division boosts LVMH in second quarter

07/24/2019
FILE PHOTO: Woman with a Louis Vuitton-branded shopping bag looks towards the entrance of a branch store by LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in Vienna

PARIS (Reuters) - Luxury goods group LVMH on Wednesday posted better-than-expected second quarter revenue, lifted by accelerating momentum in its fashion and handbag division that houses its Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior megabrands.

LVMH, whose labels also include champagne maker Moet & Chandon, said second quarter sales rose 15% to 12.5 billion euros (£11.1 billion), up 12% at stable exchange rates and a comparable number of stores. Analysts had expected like-for-like sales growth of around 10% in the period.

For the six months to end-June, LVMH's earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) rose 14% to 5.3 billion euros, a touch below forecasts, and giving an operating margin of 21.1%, flat from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sarah White and Pascale Denis; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 52 405 M
EBIT 2019 11 395 M
Net income 2019 7 399 M
Debt 2019 4 580 M
Yield 2019 1,80%
P/E ratio 2019 26,2x
P/E ratio 2020 24,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,77x
EV / Sales2020 3,47x
Capitalization 193 B
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 370,59  €
Last Close Price 383,30  €
Spread / Highest target 12,2%
Spread / Average Target -3,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Delphine Arnault-Gancia Director
Antoine Arnault Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE48.45%215 209
VF CORPORATION23.73%35 057
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.55.47%24 631
UNDER ARMOUR53.88%11 571
MONCLER33.56%10 835
RALPH LAUREN CORP5.25%8 415
