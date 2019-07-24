LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : Sales at Vuitton, Dior division boosts LVMH in second quarter

LVMH, whose labels also include champagne maker Moet & Chandon, said second quarter sales rose 15% to 12.5 billion euros (£11.1 billion), up 12% at stable exchange rates and a comparable number of stores. Analysts had expected like-for-like sales growth of around 10% in the period.

For the six months to end-June, LVMH's earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) rose 14% to 5.3 billion euros, a touch below forecasts, and giving an operating margin of 21.1%, flat from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sarah White and Pascale Denis; Editing by Leigh Thomas)