LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : September 14, 2018 Ridley Scott returns to advertising to direct upcoming “Hennessy X.O. – Worlds of Greatness” commercial

Hennessy announces a collaboration with Ridley Scott for its upcoming 'Hennessy X.O. - Worlds of Greatness' campaign, which will premier globally in 2019. This partnership marks the return to advertising after 15 years for the legendary director of Alien, Blade Runner et Gladiator.

Scheduled to premier in 2019, the Hennessy X.O. campaign directed by Ridley Scott will be a creative interpretation of each tasting note described by Hennessy's Comité de Dégustation tasting committee, from the sweet softness of confit fruit to edgy spices, the aroma of wild cacao and echoing woody notes. Ridley Scott's subversive sense of narrative, unique light and knack for technical innovation promise a spectacular film.

This collaboration marks Ridley Scott's return to the advertising landscape that he continuously revolutionized earlier in his career. 'I'm very pleased to partner with Hennessy for my first commercial in 15 years. From the very beginning, the project has been about the creative process,' he says.

As a precursor to the release of the film a series of 3D ads created with Foam Studio will debut in fall 2018. The sensorial visuals of each film also embody the seven flavor notes of Hennessy X.O. through immersive, poetic visuals that hover between reality and mythical.

Not for France.

Alcohol abuse is dangerous for health. Please drink responsibly.