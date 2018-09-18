Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE (MC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/18 11:09:47 am
291.8 EUR   +1.27%
10:53aLVMH MOËT HENNE : September 18, 2018 Louis Vuitton unveils “At..
PU
09/14LVMH MOËT HENNE : Surfs up for whisky's signature oak casks
AQ
09/14LVMH MOËT HENNE : Press release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : September 18, 2018 Louis Vuitton unveils “Attrape-Rêves”, a new jubilant and sensual fragrance for women, embodied by actress Emma Stone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 10:53am CEST

'Attrape-Rêves' (Dream Catcher) is the ninth perfume in the Louis Vuitton fragrance collection, featuring luminous, sensual notes. The composition was created by Louis Vuitton Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud. To embody its latest fragrance Louis Vuitton chose the Maison's ambassador actress Emma Stone, who stars in a short film by director Sam Mendes.

The Louis Vuitton perfume trunk welcomes a new scent with 'Attrape-Rêves'. The power of African cacao flower is joined by the exotic notes of a bouquet of peony and essence of patchouli, and paired with the elegance of lychee, delicate Turkish rose, fresh bergamot and ginger to create a surprising, jubilant and sensual scent on the skin.

This olfactory delight, which awakens all the senses and celebrates a sense of awe, was dreamed up by Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, Master Perfumer of Louis Vuitton since 2012.

To embody this perfume and its multi-faceted personality, the Maison synonymous with the spirit of travel turned to Louis Vuitton ambassador Emma Stone. British director Sam Mendes (American Beauty, Revolutionary Road, Jarhead, Skyfall) directed the Academy Award-winning actress in the first Louis Vuitton fragrance film campaign.

Sold exclusively at Louis Vuitton stores and at louisvuitton.com, 'Attrape-Rêves' is available in refillable, customizable bottles, as well as travel cases. There is also a leather case for perfume crafted by Louis Vuitton leather goods workshops that can be personalized with initials.

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 08:52:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON
10:53aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : September 18, 2018 Louis Vuitton unveils “Att..
PU
09/17LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Glasgow students graduate from Louis Vuitton fashio..
AQ
09/14LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Surfs up for whisky's signature oak casks
AQ
09/14LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Press release
PU
09/14LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : - Notice to the holders of $750 million cash-settle..
GL
09/14LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : - Notice to the holders of $750 million cash-settle..
AQ
09/14LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : September 14, 2018 Ridley Scott returns to advertis..
PU
09/13New Apple watch could take bite out of Swiss market
RE
09/13LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : September 13, 2018 How to take part in Les Journées..
PU
09/12CARLYLE LP : Investindustrial eyeing M&A for new design group
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/17Hennes & Mauritz soars after strong earnings 
09/14Portfolio Update For September 
09/12Inditex impresses with first half results 
08/31UBS warns on China luxury spending 
08/08LVMH-MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Wide Diversification And Sales Opportunities .. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 46 823 M
EBIT 2018 9 922 M
Net income 2018 6 358 M
Debt 2018 4 695 M
Yield 2018 2,04%
P/E ratio 2018 23,03
P/E ratio 2019 21,26
EV / Sales 2018 3,21x
EV / Sales 2019 2,93x
Capitalization 146 B
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 323 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Delphine Arnault-Gancia Director
Antoine Arnault Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE17.42%170 161
VF CORPORATION23.20%36 145
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.97.71%20 347
HENNES & MAURITZ-15.16%19 855
MONCLER44.71%11 071
PVH CORPORATION1.02%10 705
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.