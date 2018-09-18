LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : September 18, 2018 Louis Vuitton unveils “Attrape-Rêves”, a new jubilant and sensual fragrance for women, embodied by actress Emma Stone

'Attrape-Rêves' (Dream Catcher) is the ninth perfume in the Louis Vuitton fragrance collection, featuring luminous, sensual notes. The composition was created by Louis Vuitton Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud. To embody its latest fragrance Louis Vuitton chose the Maison's ambassador actress Emma Stone, who stars in a short film by director Sam Mendes.

The Louis Vuitton perfume trunk welcomes a new scent with 'Attrape-Rêves'. The power of African cacao flower is joined by the exotic notes of a bouquet of peony and essence of patchouli, and paired with the elegance of lychee, delicate Turkish rose, fresh bergamot and ginger to create a surprising, jubilant and sensual scent on the skin.

This olfactory delight, which awakens all the senses and celebrates a sense of awe, was dreamed up by Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, Master Perfumer of Louis Vuitton since 2012.

To embody this perfume and its multi-faceted personality, the Maison synonymous with the spirit of travel turned to Louis Vuitton ambassador Emma Stone. British director Sam Mendes (American Beauty, Revolutionary Road, Jarhead, Skyfall) directed the Academy Award-winning actress in the first Louis Vuitton fragrance film campaign.

Sold exclusively at Louis Vuitton stores and at louisvuitton.com, 'Attrape-Rêves' is available in refillable, customizable bottles, as well as travel cases. There is also a leather case for perfume crafted by Louis Vuitton leather goods workshops that can be personalized with initials.