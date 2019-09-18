Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : September 18, 2019 Marc Jacobs brings New York Fashion Week to a close with a colorful women's collection for next summer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 12:22pm EDT

New York Fashion Week came to a joyful close with the runway show for Marc Jacob's Spring-Summer 2020 Women's collection. The creative director imagined the colorful show as an optimistic celebration of life.

With the runway show for his women's collection for Spring-Summer 2020 Marc Jacobs paid tribute to the past, celebrated the present and looked to the future with unbridled optimism. Inspired by his Spring-Summer 2001 collection, the collection featured floral designs and brilliant colors with vintage accents referencing the 1970s.

'This show is a celebration of life, joy, equality, individuality, optimism, happiness, indulgence, dreams and a future unwritten as we continue to learn from our past and the history of fashion,' Marc Jacobs stated.

© Marc Jacobs

To the backdrop of the song 'Dream a Little Dream of Me' - recorded by a host of jazz artists in the 1950s, including Doris Day and Ella Fitzgerald, in a duo with Louis Armstrong - the silhouettes took possession of a space with minimalist staging as models strutted and danced in flowing multicolored ruffled gowns, flared pantsuits, fanciful hats and floral prints.

'As with closely guarded tradition, tonight is our reminder of the joy in dressing up, our unadulterated love of fashion and embracing grand gestures of unbridled expressions, reactions, ideas and possibilities,' Marc Jacobs concluded in the show notes.

© Marc Jacobs

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 16:21:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON
12:22pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : September 18, 2019 Marc Jacobs brings New York Fash..
PU
09/17LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : September 17, 2019 Promising harvests for 2019 vint..
PU
09/16Airbus, French exporters reel as U.S. tariffs loom in subsidy row
RE
09/13LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : September 13, 2019 Guerlain unveils the ultimate ex..
PU
09/12LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : September 12, 2019 Alexander Wang reimagines iconic..
PU
09/12Brexit won't block our bubbly, say French champagne makers
RE
09/11Remy Cointreau picks Richemont's Vallat as new CEO
RE
09/11LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : September 11, 2019 LVMH takes No. 1 spot in Univers..
PU
09/10LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : September 10, 2019 Amyris extrait de parfum, the ne..
PU
09/10Richemont head of fashion quits to pursue opportunity outside the group
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 53 171 M
EBIT 2019 11 409 M
Net income 2019 7 288 M
Debt 2019 5 842 M
Yield 2019 1,86%
P/E ratio 2019 25,4x
P/E ratio 2020 22,8x
EV / Sales2019 3,59x
EV / Sales2020 3,26x
Capitalization 185 B
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 391,00  €
Last Close Price 367,20  €
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Delphine Arnault-Gancia Director
Antoine Arnault Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE42.22%204 353
VF CORPORATION23.24%35 008
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.60.74%25 465
MONCLER S.P.A.17.97%9 520
UNDER ARMOUR18.73%9 019
RALPH LAUREN CORP-4.26%7 649
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group