LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : September 18, 2019 Marc Jacobs brings New York Fashion Week to a close with a colorful women's collection for next summer

New York Fashion Week came to a joyful close with the runway show for Marc Jacob's Spring-Summer 2020 Women's collection. The creative director imagined the colorful show as an optimistic celebration of life.

With the runway show for his women's collection for Spring-Summer 2020 Marc Jacobs paid tribute to the past, celebrated the present and looked to the future with unbridled optimism. Inspired by his Spring-Summer 2001 collection, the collection featured floral designs and brilliant colors with vintage accents referencing the 1970s.

'This show is a celebration of life, joy, equality, individuality, optimism, happiness, indulgence, dreams and a future unwritten as we continue to learn from our past and the history of fashion,' Marc Jacobs stated.